Effect of Aging on Heart Disease: New Insights

Aging is one of the strongest risk factors for atherosclerosis. A new study determines if vascular aging before the induction of hyperlipidemia enhances atherogenesis. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.

Senior author Daniel Goldstein, M.D., of Michigan Medicine's Frankel Cardiovascular Center, says his team is the first to dissect the biological effect of aging from hyperlipidemia on atherogenesis.



The researchers report aged mice had more severe atherogenesis than young mice, even when both groups had similar cholesterol levels for the same time period.



Future research, then, might investigate therapies to mitigate against the effects of vascular aging before high cholesterol becomes a problem, with the goal of reducing the development of atherogenesis in the first place, Goldstein and colleagues say.



