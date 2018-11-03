medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Educating Physicians on Opioid Abuse Reduced Opioid Prescription After Surgery

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 11, 2018 at 12:44 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New opioid prescription guidelines and an educational session on opioid abuse led to a 45% decrease in opioids prescribed after hand surgery, suggests a new study from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).
Educating Physicians on Opioid Abuse Reduced Opioid Prescription After Surgery
Educating Physicians on Opioid Abuse Reduced Opioid Prescription After Surgery

The educational session was mandatory for all HSS staff involved in prescribing controlled substances. The hospital also conducted extensive research to develop guidelines for opioid prescription.

The study, "Opioid Prescriber Education and Guidelines Decrease Opioids Prescribed after Ambulatory Hand Surgery," was presented today at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

"Prescription opioid misuse is an epidemic in the United States with almost 2 million Americans having abused prescription opioid medication. It's now the leading cause of death in adults under 50," said Daniel Osei, MD, a hand surgeon at HSS and senior investigator. "Recent studies demonstrate a consistent over-prescription of opioid medications nationwide. As physicians, we always strive to provide adequate pain control for our patients. But we are also increasingly aware that when there are excess amounts of unused medication, it can be diverted to uses other than treating pain."

Currently, there is no national standardized prescriber education course or postoperative opioid guidelines for ambulatory hand surgery. However, prescriber education previously has been shown to decrease over-prescription on a small scale.

The HSS researchers set out to evaluate the effect of the education session and the hospital's new opioid guidelines on physician prescribing practices after ambulatory hand surgery.

HSS mandated a one- to two-hour education program in November 2016 for all employees qualified to prescribe controlled substances. The hospital also formulated prescribing guidelines after an extensive review of the medical literature on the amount of pain medication commonly needed after hand surgery. The new guidelines, which recommended a specific number of pills based on the type of hand surgery performed, were disseminated to staff in February 2017.

To see if there was a change in prescribing practices, investigators reviewed postoperative opioid prescriptions for patients who underwent ambulatory hand surgery in the two months prior to the mandatory education session; in the two months following physician education; and during the two-month period that followed the dissemination of prescribing guidelines.

A total of 731 ambulatory hand surgeries with postoperative opioid prescriptions for patients were included in the study. All three time periods had a similar ratio of surgery types. Researchers found a 45 percent reduction in opioids prescribed after the education session and distribution of guidelines.

"It would be difficult to overstate the importance of this study. A 45 percent reduction is a huge amount and demonstrates the success of the program in reducing the amount of prescribed narcotics," said Dr. Osei. "Our results suggest that similar standardized education and prescribing guidelines on a national level could reduce the amount of opioids prescribed after ambulatory hand surgery nationwide."

The next step for Dr. Osei and his colleagues at HSS will be an analysis of how well the prescribing practices worked in terms of pain control and patient satisfaction for those in the study. He noted that among his own patients, he did not notice an increase in requests for more pain medication.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Slow-release Oral Morphine Can Help Treat Opioid Abuse Effectively

Slow-release Oral Morphine Can Help Treat Opioid Abuse Effectively

Slow-release oral Morphine (SROM) is an alternative treatment for opioid dependence. But, more research is required to include it into the U.S. treatment guidelines.

Can Opioid Abuse be Treated?

Can Opioid Abuse be Treated?

A new model combines substance abuse treatment with a patient's regular medical care can treat opioid or alcohol addiction at a lower cost.

What is the Link Between Pain and Opioid Abuse?

What is the Link Between Pain and Opioid Abuse?

The relationship between pain and opioid abuse were investigated, this also included the circuits in the brain that are behind the link.

Opioid Abuse in Patients Who Undergo Urologic Surgery is Documented

Opioid Abuse in Patients Who Undergo Urologic Surgery is Documented

Opioid dependence or overdose (ODO) was experienced by patients who undergo urologic surgery, finds a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...