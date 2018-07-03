medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Eczema Treatment Finds a New Way

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 7, 2018 at 1:02 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New natural brake on the allergies can treat eczema, finds a new study. In developed countries, eczema affects about 17 percent of children that leads to food allergy and asthma. But eczema treatments are either expensive or have side effects. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Immunology .
Eczema Treatment Finds a New Way
Eczema Treatment Finds a New Way

The skin inflammation of eczema is known to be driven by "type 2" immune responses. These are led by activated T helper 2 (TH2) cells and type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), together known as effector cells. Another group of T cells, known as regulatory T cells or Tregs, are known to temper type 2 responses, thereby suppressing the allergic response.

Yet, if you examine an eczema lesion, the numbers of Tregs are unchanged. Interestingly, Tregs comprise only about 5 percent of the body's T cells, but up to 50 percent of T cells in the skin.

"Our question was, is there something special about the Tregs that reside in the skin?" says Raif Geha, MD, chief of the Division of Immunology at Boston Children's Hospital and the senior author of the study.

Geha led an investigation using two separate mouse models of eczema, each recreating a separate pathway leading to allergic skin inflammation. The team purified Tregs from the animals' skin and blood and compared the genes they express.

Several genes were especially likely to be turned on in the skin Tregs. One encodes retinoid-related orphan receptor alpha (RORα), a transcription factor that itself regulates multiple other genes.

"We then used a genetic trick to remove RORα only from Tregs," says Geha. "Without RORα, allergic inflammation went crazy in both our mouse models."

The team saw a three-fold increase in the influx of inflammatory cells, and ILC2s and TH2 cells were at the center of the action.

Restraining allergic skin inflammation
Why did the Tregs stop working when RORα was removed? Geha and colleagues discovered that the cells made less of a receptor for a cytokine called TNF ligand-related molecule 1, or TL1A. TL1A is released by skin cells known as keratinocytes, and activates not only Tregs but also ILC2 and TH2 effector cells.

"The two kinds of immune cells are competing for TL1A," Geha explains. "If Tregs don't have this receptor, they can't 'see' TL1A. Not only are they not activated, but more TL1A is available to activate the effector cells. So you have a double whammy."

Testing human samples, the team documented higher expression of RORα in skin Tregs compared with those in blood, similar to mice.

Geha now wants to see if RORα is expressed less in human eczema and whether it's important in the atopic march. If so, he sees several possible treatment approaches.

One is to boost RORα's level or activity with compounds that act as RORα agonists, perhaps given in a topical cream. Geha's lab also plans to look for factors in the skin that drive RORα activity, which could present other targets for intervention. Finally, the study showed that RORα regulates the expression of several genes important for Treg cell migration and function; those pathways could be potential targets too.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Hard Water Can Damage Skin, Cause Eczema

Hard Water Can Damage Skin, Cause Eczema

The harmful irritants of hard water could damage the protective skin barrier and can make the skin vulnerable to eczema.

Eczema More Severe in Blacks But Less Likely to Get Treated

Eczema More Severe in Blacks But Less Likely to Get Treated

Black children with eczema were 30 percent less likely to see a doctor for their eczema though the disease severity was higher.

Causes of Skin Defects in Eczema Revealed

Causes of Skin Defects in Eczema Revealed

Activated immune system may alter lipids and damage the skin barrier that is found to be the major factor in eczema, according to a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Allergy

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Allergy Skin Disorder Atopic Dermatitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Types of Food Allergies Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy Acute Coronary Syndrome Contact Dermatitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...