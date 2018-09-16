medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Eczema Skin Infection is Hard to Treat in African American Individuals

by Rishika Gupta on  September 16, 2018 at 7:35 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eczema in African-Americans is more difficult to treat, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Eczema Skin Infection is Hard to Treat in African American Individuals
Eczema Skin Infection is Hard to Treat in African American Individuals

Those who suffer from atopic dermatitis (AD) - also known as eczema - know it can be an uphill battle to find the right treatment. Symptoms include severe itching, scaly rashes, extremely dry skin, and inflammation. And that battle can be more difficult for African Americans with the condition.

A new study suggests that African Americans have greater treatment challenges with the AD than European Americans and require higher doses of some medications to get relief.

"Research shows about 19 percent of African Americans and 16 percent of European Americans are diagnosed with the AD," says Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, Ph.D., lead author of the paper. "Our study found there are significant differences in the skin of people with the AD than in those without the condition. Furthermore, we found African Americans with AD have more inflammation than European Americans with the condition."

Molecular profiling of skin is being used to develop newer, more effective treatments for people with the AD. However, only European Americans with AD have been involved in the development of this profiling technique. "This study looked for differences in the molecular profile of the skin of African Americans with AD compared to the skin of European Americans with an AD to determine if there are differences that might improve treatment options for African Americans," said Dr. Guttman-Yassky. "The results indicated that the immune profile was more unbalanced in African Americans with AD compared to European Americans."

This is the first molecular study of the skin of African Americans with AD looking for differences that could explain variances in the severity of their condition and response to similar treatments.

"This may prove to be a valuable enhancement for treatment options for African Americans with the AD," says allergist Donald Leung, MD, Ph.D., executive editor of Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. "It will also reinforce the importance of racial diversity in clinical research studies for an effective treatment for AD."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Eczema Treatment Finds a New Way

Eczema Treatment Finds a New Way

Eczema can be treated with new natural brakes on allergic attacks that are less expensive and have fewer side effects, finds a study.

Causes of Skin Defects in Eczema Revealed

Causes of Skin Defects in Eczema Revealed

Activated immune system may alter lipids and damage the skin barrier that is found to be the major factor in eczema, according to a new study.

Five Subgroups of Atopic Eczema Newly Identified

Five Subgroups of Atopic Eczema Newly Identified

The itchy skin condition can affect people at different stages of their lives. Subgrouping them can help in better treatment.

Water Baths as Good as Bleach Baths for Eczema

Water Baths as Good as Bleach Baths for Eczema

Bleach baths may not be more effective than water baths for treating eczema. Bleach baths have side effects; evidence is unclear for doctors recommending them.

Allergy

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Allergy Skin Disorder Atopic Dermatitis Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Flu Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Types of Food Allergies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive