Economic Burden Of Dengue In Burkina Faso, Kenya, And Cambodia Studied

Font : A- A+



The average cost of inpatient care was found to be $26 in Burkina Faso and $134 in Cambodia, while the average cost of outpatient care was $13 per episode in Burkina Faso and $23 in Kenya. It was also found that the majority of the expenses were directly spent as out of pocket money by the patients.

Economic Burden Of Dengue In Burkina Faso, Kenya, And Cambodia Studied



Dengue fever is a major public health concern in many parts of South-East Asia and South America and its prevalence in Africa is thought to be expanding. Researchers have now analyzed the economic burden of dengue fever in Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Cambodia. Their results appear this week in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.



‘The financial burden outcomes presented in this study can be used to estimate more accurate vaccination benefits when they are going to conduct a dengue vaccine interventions in the future’ Dengue fever is a vector-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitos. While there are studies on the economic burden of dengue in some countries with high prevalence of the disease, countries in Africa had not previously been analyzed, and cost comparisons between countries are often not standardized.



In the new work, as part of the Dengue Vaccine Initiative (DVI) Jung-Seok Lee, and colleagues developed a patient-specific survey questionnaire on the cost of dengue and administered it to patients in six countries in a standardized manner. The survey included multiple interviews to capture both public and private (out-of-pocket costs). Data was previously published on the economic burden of dengue in Vietnam, Thailand, and Colombia; the new paper deals with the cost of the illness in Burkina Faso, Kenya and Cambodia.



Four hundred fourteen patients with dengue were identified at the field sites in Burkina Faso, 149 in Kenya, and 254 in Cambodia. The average cost of inpatient care was $26 in Burkina Faso and $134 in Cambodia, while the average cost of outpatient care was $13 per episode in Burkina Faso and $23 in Kenya. In both African countries, the majority of costs were directly borne by patients and the costs were not insignificant compared to the economic cost of malaria, a major pathogen in the areas.



"The economic burden outcomes presented in the current study can be used to estimate more accurate vaccination benefits when conducting a cost-effectiveness analysis of dengue fever vaccine interventions in the three countries in the future," the researchers say.



Source: Eurekalert Dengue fever is a major public health concern in many parts of South-East Asia and South America and its prevalence in Africa is thought to be expanding. Researchers have now analyzed the economic burden of dengue fever in Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Cambodia. Their results appear this week in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.Dengue fever is a vector-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitos. While there are studies on the economic burden of dengue in some countries with high prevalence of the disease, countries in Africa had not previously been analyzed, and cost comparisons between countries are often not standardized.In the new work, as part of the Dengue Vaccine Initiative (DVI) Jung-Seok Lee, and colleagues developed a patient-specific survey questionnaire on the cost of dengue and administered it to patients in six countries in a standardized manner. The survey included multiple interviews to capture both public and private (out-of-pocket costs). Data was previously published on the economic burden of dengue in Vietnam, Thailand, and Colombia; the new paper deals with the cost of the illness in Burkina Faso, Kenya and Cambodia.Four hundred fourteen patients with dengue were identified at the field sites in Burkina Faso, 149 in Kenya, and 254 in Cambodia. The average cost of inpatient care was $26 in Burkina Faso and $134 in Cambodia, while the average cost of outpatient care was $13 per episode in Burkina Faso and $23 in Kenya. In both African countries, the majority of costs were directly borne by patients and the costs were not insignificant compared to the economic cost of malaria, a major pathogen in the areas."The economic burden outcomes presented in the current study can be used to estimate more accurate vaccination benefits when conducting a cost-effectiveness analysis of dengue fever vaccine interventions in the three countries in the future," the researchers say.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on:

by Rishika Gupta on March 3, 2019 at 10:41 AM Dengue News