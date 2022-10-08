Eating Well With Cancer Brings Back Hope to Life

Advertisement

Finding The Right Nutrition Is The Solution For Cancer Survival

Developed by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan Medical School as an alternative to federal dietary guidelines, the AHEI-2010 rates the quality of an individual's diet from 0-110 based on how frequently they consume 11 categories of healthy and unhealthy foods.Higher scores reflect healthier eating habits, such as consuming five or more servings each of fruits and vegetables per day and avoidance of trans fats and sugary beverages, according to the program's website.The DASH diet is low sodium, low-saturated fat plan found to lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and risks of heart attack and stroke, according to the American Heart Association website.The aMED index assigns scores ranging from 0-940 across nine food categories to assess compliance with a traditional Mediterranean diet, with higher scores denoting greater intake of nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits, fish, and monounsaturated fats, according to the study.For the general low-carbohydrate plan, the researchers used an index that scored patients' diets from 0-30, with higher scores reflecting lower consumption of carbohydrates and greater amounts of fat and protein. For the animal- and plant-based versions, the percentages of fat and protein obtained from animal or vegetable sources were used in the scoring.During the period studied, 93 patient deaths from all causes were reported, including 74 cancer-related deaths. Each 11-point increase in adherence to the AHEI-2010 was associated with a 60% decrease in patients' risk of death.Two of the low-carbohydrate diets showed modest effects on patient mortality rates. Higher scores on the general and plant-based low-carbohydrate indices were associated with 59% and 71% decrements, respectively, in all-cause mortality, the researchers found. However, these findings failed to meet the threshold for statistical significance.Accordingly, the researchers found that the DASH, the aMED, and the animal-based low-carbohydrate diets had no significant effects on mortality rates. This is another piece of evidence that we need to be scrutinizing nutrition as patients go through the treatment process and over the disease course.Given the severe symptoms and side effects that head and neck cancer patients experience that impact eating and nutrition, this study is essential to developing future dietary intervention studies as well as medical nutrition therapy guidelines for this patient group.Source: Medindia