medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Eating Red Raspberries may Help People with Pre-diabetes

by Iswarya on  February 26, 2019 at 11:38 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Including red raspberries in the diet can benefit people with pre-diabetes and insulin resistance, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Obesity.
Eating Red Raspberries may Help People with Pre-diabetes
Eating Red Raspberries may Help People with Pre-diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 34 percent of American adults, around 84.1 million in all, had prediabetes in 2015. Patients with prediabetes are at higher risk for a number of conditions - including developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease.

The study investigated the effects of red raspberries in a group of people at risk for diabetes who were overweight or obese and presented with prediabetes and insulin resistance. A metabolically healthy control group was also included in the study for reference.

Using a randomized, controlled, acute study design, 32 adults between the ages of 20-60 years had their blood tested over 24 hours after eating breakfast on three separate days. The three breakfast meals were similar in calories and macronutrients, but differed in the amount of frozen red raspberries - one meal contained no raspberries, one contained one cup of raspberries, and one contained two cups of raspberries.

The results showed that as the amount of raspberry intake increased, individuals at risk for diabetes needed less insulin to manage their blood glucose. When two cups of red raspberries were included in the meal, glucose concentrations were lower compared to the meal with no red raspberries.

The data suggest that simple inclusion of certain fruits, such as red raspberries with meals, can have glucose lowering benefits with indications of improvements in insulin responses. These effects are particularly important for people who are overweight or obese with pre-diabetes.

"People at risk for diabetes are often told to not eat fruit because of their sugar content. However, certain fruits - such as red raspberries - provide not only essential micronutrients, but also components such as anthocyanins, which give them their red color, ellagitannins, and fibers that have anti-diabetic actions," said Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., director, Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Tech.

"For people who are at risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health risks, knowing what foods have protective benefits and working them into your diet now can be an important strategy for slowing or reversing progression to disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Raspberry

Raspberries are packed with important nutrients, vitamins and minerals. They help boost immunity, aid in weight loss and can also fight cancer.

Black Raspberry Intake Decreases Cardiovascular Risk

Black raspberry consumption is associated with increased levels of circulating endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), which help repair and regenerate damaged arteries.

Eating Red Raspberries can Promote Short-term Blood Vessel Function

Blood vessel function shows improvement for a short time after eating an acceptable amount of red raspberries among healthy male, new human study says.

Increasing the Diversity of Different-Colored Raspberries

In US, raspberries are the third most popular berry. Their popularity is growing as a specialty crop for the wholesale industry and in smaller, local markets, and U-pick operations.

Diabetes Screening

Diabetes screening is done using blood tests like fasting blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c levels. Diabetes affects 8.3% Americans and about 10% Indians.

More News on:

Diabetes Screening Top 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Raspberry 

What's New on Medindia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive