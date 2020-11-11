Eating Nuts Leads to Changes in Sperm DNA Function

Study authors analyzed 72 healthy, non-smoking men from the FERTINUTS trial. 48 of the participants added a mix of nuts to their Western-style diets for around 14 weeks. The other 24 men acted as a control group, as researchers observed their sperm quality.
The results reveal that including tree nuts in a man's diet dramatically improves sperm count, motility, viability, and morphology. Researchers note that the methylation in 36 genomic regions associated with sperm DNA had been significantly modified in the participants eating nuts during the experiment. Nearly all of these men (97.2%) exhibited hypermethylation in their sperm DNA regions.
"This work demonstrates that there are some sensitive regions of the sperm epigenome that react to diet, and which can result in changes in sperm and in its ability to fertilize," states Salas-Huetos, the study's first author.
