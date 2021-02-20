by Hannah Joy on  February 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Eating More Refined Grains May Up Risk of Heart Attack, Death
Are you consuming too much of refined grains? If yes, a new study says that eating a high number of refined grains, such as croissants and white bread, can put you at higher risk of developing major cardiovascular disease, stroke and death.

The new study was published in The British Medical Journal by researchers including SFU health sciences professor Scott Lear.

The Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study has been examining diets from diverse populations in low-, middle- and high-income countries around the world. Over 16 years of analysis of 137,130 participants in 21 countries, including Canada, the researchers found the intake of refined grains and added sugars have greatly increased over the years.


Grains were categorized into three groups: refined grains, whole grains and white rice. Refined grains included goods made with refined (e.g. white) flour, including white bread, pasta/noodles, breakfast cereals, crackers, and bakery products/desserts containing refined grains. Whole grains included whole grain flours (e.g. buckwheat) and intact or cracked whole grains (eg. steel cut oats).

The study found that having more than seven servings of refined grains per day was associated with a 27 per cent greater risk for early death, 33 percent greater risk for heart disease and 47 per cent greater risk for stroke.

"This study re-affirms previous work indicating a healthy diet includes limiting overly processed and refined foods," says Lear.

No significant adverse health effects were found with consuming whole grains or white rice.

The study suggests eating whole grain foods like brown rice and barley, and having fewer cereal grains and refined wheat products. Reducing one's overall consumption of refined grains and having better quality carbohydrates is essential for optimal health outcomes.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Refined Grains Linked to Heart Disease and Death
Study recommends lower consumption of refined grains as they are linked to cardiac problems.
READ MORE
Potato Intake Linked to Better Diet Quality
Eating 1 serving of non-fried potatoes in place of refined grains can help individuals meet more dietary recommendations, said study.
READ MORE
Meat, Refined Flour, High-calorie Drinks Can Trigger Colorectal Cancer
Foods that have the potential to cause inflammation in the digestive tract can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.
READ MORE
Diet Rich in Whole Grains, Polyunsaturated Fats, Nuts Help Keep Lungs Healthy and Disease Free
Consuming a diet rich in whole grains, polyunsaturated fats and nuts, and low in red and processed meat, refined grains and sugary drinks, helps keep the lungs healthy and disease free.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Grains
Grains make the foundation of good nutrition. The food guide pyramid shows that you need generous amounts of these foods each day to maintain health and prevent disease.

Reasons? Our support group will tell you why!
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Ragi
Ragi as a whole grain is higher in protein and minerals than all the cereals and millets. Read more on the nutritive value and health benefits of ragi.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

GrainsHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisHealth Benefits of RagiPericarditis