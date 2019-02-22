medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Eating Garlic, Onions May Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 22, 2019 at 11:59 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating plenty of garlic, onions, and leeks may lower the risk of developing colorectal cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Eating Garlic, Onions May Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk
Eating Garlic, Onions May Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Consumption of allium vegetables--which include garlic, leeks, and onions--was linked with a reduced risk of in colorectal cancer in a study of men and women in China.

In the study, 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area. Demographic and dietary information were collected via face-to-face interviews using a validated food frequency questionnaire.

The odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 percent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable compared with those who consumed low amounts.

"It is worth noting that in our research, there seems to be a trend: the greater the amount of allium vegetables, the better the protection," said senior author Dr. Zhi Li, of the First Hospital of China Medical University.

"In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of colorectal cancer through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Health Benefits of Eating Raw Garlic

Garlic has been used in the ancient medicine to treat a variety of medical conditions. Find out how it helps the body to remain fit and healthy.

Health Benefits of Onion

Onions make you cry but they provide an array of health benefits. Discover the advantages of eating onion and its nutrient profile and composition.

Top 8 Health Benefits of Leeks

Discover the amazing health benefits of this ''under-valued'' vegetable called leek. Know the different nutrients present in it and how they are beneficial for your body.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive