Eating Disorders Among Young Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 27, 2018 at 4:29 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Among U.S. children ages 9 to 10, the frequency of eating disorder diagnoses was low, revealed data.

The authors suggest sex differences in eating disorders may not emerge until later on in adolescence.
In this group of children, the prevalence of anorexia nervosa was 0.1 percent, there were no cases of bulimia nervosa, the frequency of binge-eating disorder was 0.6 percent, and the prevalence of any other specified feeding and eating disorder diagnosis was 0.7 percent.

Authors: Aaron J. Blashill, Ph.D., of San Diego State University, San Diego, California, and coauthors

Source: Eurekalert

