Eating Dairy Products Linked to a Higher Risk of Prostate Cancer

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2019 at 2:22 PM Cancer News
Eating dairy products has been linked to a higher chance of developing prostate cancer, while a plant-based diet appears to decrease the risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
Researchers note that prior studies have shown dairy products are the primary source of calcium in Western countries, where rates of prostate cancer are high. Conversely, there are lower rates of prostate cancer in Asian countries, where the intake of dairy products is low.

The study authors found no clear association of increased risk of prostate cancer linked to other animal-based foods, including red and white meat, processed meats, and fish. However, they identified a decreased risk of prostate cancer associated with plant-based diets.

"Our review highlighted a cause for concern with high consumption of dairy products," says John Shin, MD, a Mayo Clinic oncologist and lead author on this study. "The findings also support a growing body of evidence on the potential benefits of plant-based diets."

The researchers reviewed 47 studies published since 2006, comprising more than 1,000,000 total participants, to understand better the risks of prostate cancer associated with plant- and animal-based foods.

While patterns of association emerged, Dr. Shin says more investigation is needed to understand the nature and strength of those associations.

The lifetime risk of prostate cancer in the U.S. is 11.6%. It has the highest incidence and second highest mortality rate of all cancers in men, with more than 30,000 deaths annually.

Source: Eurekalert

