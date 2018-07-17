Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay

Diabetes is a permanent condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to rise. Diet and lifestyle factors play a huge impact on this disease. A balanced and healthy diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables are recommended to these people.
Managing diabetes is an art. Recently an organization suggested eating cucumber could help lower the blood sugar level of people with type-2 diabetes as it contains lots of water and fiber
. The fiber in it slows down the digestion
of carbohydrates and sugar which in turn reduces the sugar levels.
‘Cucumber can be a low-carbohydrate nutritious snack for diabetes patients which helps in reducing the blood sugar levels.’
Another study also quoted the benefits of cucumber in reducing the blood sugar levels which was published in the Journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition
. Peels of cucumber and pumpkin were fed to mice to monitor their blood sugar levels after consumption and found a significant decrease in their sugar level.
Cucumber is a nutritious vegetable that can calm your hunger without increasing the blood sugar levels. It is the best low-carbohydrate choice for the people with diabetes which can be made into tasty salads and sandwiches or eaten as it is. So crunch your way with the cucumber without worrying about the sugar levels.
Source: Medindia