Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay

Font : A- A+



Diabetes is a permanent condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to rise. Diet and lifestyle factors play a huge impact on this disease. A balanced and healthy diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables are recommended to these people.

Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay



Managing diabetes is an art. Recently an organization suggested eating cucumber could help lower the blood sugar level of people with type-2 diabetes as it contains lots of water and fiber. The fiber in it slows down the digestion of carbohydrates and sugar which in turn reduces the sugar levels.



‘Cucumber can be a low-carbohydrate nutritious snack for diabetes patients which helps in reducing the blood sugar levels.’ Another study also quoted the benefits of cucumber in reducing the blood sugar levels which was published in the Journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition. Peels of cucumber and pumpkin were fed to mice to monitor their blood sugar levels after consumption and found a significant decrease in their sugar level.



Cucumber is a nutritious vegetable that can calm your hunger without increasing the blood sugar levels. It is the best low-carbohydrate choice for the people with diabetes which can be made into tasty salads and sandwiches or eaten as it is. So crunch your way with the cucumber without worrying about the sugar levels.







Source: Medindia Managing diabetes is an art. Recently an organization suggested eating cucumber could help lower the blood sugar level of people with type-2 diabetes as it contains lots of. The fiber in itof carbohydrates and sugar which in turn reduces the sugar levels.Another study also quoted the benefits of cucumber in reducing the blood sugar levels which was published in the. Peels of cucumber and pumpkin were fed to mice to monitor their blood sugar levels after consumption and found a significant decrease in their sugar level.Cucumber is a nutritious vegetable that can calm your hunger without increasing the blood sugar levels. It is the best low-carbohydrate choice for the people with diabetes which can be made into tasty salads and sandwiches or eaten as it is. So crunch your way with the cucumber without worrying about the sugar levels.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: