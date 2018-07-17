medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay

by Iswarya on  July 17, 2018 at 6:31 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes is a permanent condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to rise. Diet and lifestyle factors play a huge impact on this disease. A balanced and healthy diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables are recommended to these people.
Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay
Eating Cucumber can Help Diabetes Patients to Keep Blood Sugar Levels at Bay

Managing diabetes is an art. Recently an organization suggested eating cucumber could help lower the blood sugar level of people with type-2 diabetes as it contains lots of water and fiber. The fiber in it slows down the digestion of carbohydrates and sugar which in turn reduces the sugar levels.

Another study also quoted the benefits of cucumber in reducing the blood sugar levels which was published in the Journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition. Peels of cucumber and pumpkin were fed to mice to monitor their blood sugar levels after consumption and found a significant decrease in their sugar level.

Cucumber is a nutritious vegetable that can calm your hunger without increasing the blood sugar levels. It is the best low-carbohydrate choice for the people with diabetes which can be made into tasty salads and sandwiches or eaten as it is. So crunch your way with the cucumber without worrying about the sugar levels.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Thalassemia Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...