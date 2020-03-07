by Iswarya on  July 3, 2020 at 12:05 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Eating Black Raspberries Could Help with Skin Allergies
Eating a diet high in black raspberries reduce itchy symptoms in skin allergies, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients.

In a study done with mice, researchers found that a diet high in black raspberries reduced inflammation from contact hypersensitivity - a condition that causes redness and inflammation in the skin.

"A lot of times, treatments are directly applied to the skin - things like steroids," said Steve Oghumu, senior author on the paper and an assistant professor of pathology at The Ohio State University.


"And it was interesting that the mere consumption of fruit can achieve the same effects."

The researchers put a group of mice on a diet that incorporated black raspberries - equivalent to a single serving per day for humans. They also kept a control group, where mice were fed the same diet, but without black raspberries.

Three weeks after the diets began, the researchers exposed one of each mouse's ears to irritants that caused contact hypersensitivity. Then, they measured the reductions in swelling, comparing the ears of each mouse.

They found that in mice fed a diet that included black raspberries; the swelling went down compared to the mice that did not eat black raspberries.

The researchers found that the black raspberries appear to modulate dendritic cells, which act as messengers to the body's immune system, telling the immune system to kick in or not - essentially whether to create inflammation or not.

"The immune system is very complex, with multiple players, and so once you begin to identify the unique cells that are being affected by the berries, then it helps us to see how berries are inhibiting inflammation," Oghumu said. "A lot of the bad effects that we see are not always due to the pathogens or allergens themselves, but are due to the way our body responds to these triggers."

In the case of contact hypersensitivity, for example, a person's skin encounters an allergen, and the body responds by flooding the area with cells that cause inflammation and itchiness.

"And so one way to manage these types of diseases is controlling that response, and that is one of the things black raspberries appear to be able to do," he said.

Oghumu and colleagues in his lab have been studying the effects of black raspberries on inflammation for years. A diet rich in black raspberries has shown promise in reducing inflammation associated with some types of cancer, and Oghumu and his team have wondered if fruit might also help reduce inflammation in other conditions.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Raspberry
Raspberries are packed with important nutrients, vitamins and minerals. They help boost immunity, aid in weight loss and can also fight cancer.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Adverse Drug Reactions That Cause Skin Disorders
Adverse drug reactions are commonly manifested on skin. Drug-induced skin disorders may be acute or chronic.
READ MORE
Black Raspberry Intake Decreases Cardiovascular Risk
Black raspberry consumption is associated with increased levels of circulating endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), which help repair and regenerate damaged arteries.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.
READ MORE
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.
READ MORE
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationDermatomyostitisTop 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Raspberry