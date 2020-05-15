by Iswarya on  May 15, 2020 at 1:04 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Eating Before Cardiac Catheterization is Non-inferior to Fast
Cardiac catheterization procedure should be more patient-centered, suggests a new study. The study finds the current fasting practice results in more discomfort and frustration for the patients who may sometimes end up waiting several hours longer than the planned hours of fasting. The findings of the study are presented at the SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions.

Patients undergoing cardiac catheterization are traditionally instructed to follow nothing by mouth, or nil per os (NPO), as there are no current standardized fasting protocols.

The single-center, randomized study presented today as late-breaking science during the SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions Virtual Conference aimed to compare the safety and clinical outcomes of a non-fasting (NF) strategy as compared to current standard fasting (SF) protocol. The CHOW NOW study is the first in the United States and globally with a large number of randomized patients evaluating the safety of letting them eat prior to a non-emergent cardiac catheterization. This study was performed at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

"This study really challenges one of the established practices of having the patients fast prior to a non-emergent cardiac catheterization procedure," said Abhishek Mishra, MD, lead study investigator and cardiologist at Vidant Heart & Vascular Institute-North Carolina. "This practice has been in place for [several] decades without having any actual evidence to support it. With the advancement of procedural technology and moderate conscious sedation, the perceived risk of complications has significantly reduced," Mishra continued.

The SF group was instructed to be NPO after midnight but could have clear liquids up to two hours before the procedure. The NF group had no restriction on oral intake, irrespective of the time of the cardiac catheterization. Primary outcomes included a composite of contrast-induced nephropathy (CIN), peri-procedural hypotension, aspiration pneumonia, nausea/vomiting, hypoglycemia, and hyperglycemia. Secondary outcomes included assessment of patient satisfaction, in-patient mortality and total cost of the index hospitalization.

A total of 599 patients (outpatients: n=305, inpatients: n=294) were randomized. Both groups had similar baseline characteristics. As compared to the SF group (n=306), the NF group (n=293) had similar rates of the primary outcome (9.8% vs. 11.3%, respectively, p=0.65) and was non-inferior to the fasting strategy at a threshold of 0.059. There was no significant difference in incidence of CIN (1.6% vs. 2.4%), peri-procedural hypotension (1.6% vs. 2.0%), aspiration pneumonia (none vs. 0.7%), nausea/vomiting (3.6% vs 5.1%), hyperglycemia (3.3% vs. 1.4%), or hypoglycemia (1.0% in both). More than 99% of patients of both groups were discharged alive. There was no significant difference with regards to the patient satisfaction score and 30-day mortality. [fasting vs NF: 4.38±0.90 vs. 4.49±0.77 and 1.3% vs. 2.4% respectively, p=ns for both]. Cost of hospitalization was also similar in both groups.

"We hope that the findings of this study help make the cardiac catheterization procedure more 'patient-centered'," stated Mishra. "The current fasting practice does result in more discomfort and frustration for the patients who may sometimes end up waiting several hours longer than the planned 6 hours of fasting. Imagine a diabetic patient who is fasting for a procedure overnight, only to realize that there has been an emergent procedure scheduled prior to him at the last minute, and he may end up having the procedure later in the day when he may already be fasting for nearly 14+ hours. Also, patient contentedness being a focus of healthcare in current practice, this study is an important step to maximize patient comfort in a safe manner."

Mishra stated that fasting practices currently differ based on the institutional policy and hopes that the study will provide evidence that can be incorporated into future professional society guidelines.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Intermittent Fasting Associated With Longevity in Cardiac Catheterization Patients
In cardiac catheterization patients, intermittent fasting increases longevity, stated new research.
READ MORE
Comic-style Booklet Can Help Surgical Patients Feel Less Anxious Before Cardiac Catheterization
Comic-style information may help surgical patients feel less anxious and understand their procedure better before undergoing surgery, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Differences in Rates of Cardiac Catheterization Between New York State and Ontario Examined
Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used in patients with coronary artery disease.
READ MORE
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackCongenital Heart DiseaseStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseCardiomyopathyBalloon Atrial SeptostomyNeck Cracking