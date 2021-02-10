About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Eating and Menstrual Cycle Problems Associated Injuries in Female Athletes

by Dr Jayashree on October 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Eating and Menstrual Cycle Problems Associated Injuries in Female Athletes

Female athletes who reported restrictive eating and menstrual dysfunction sustained more injuries in the preceding year compared to other athletes.

A new study investigated the differences in the prevalence of restrictive eating, eating disorders, and menstrual dysfunction by participation level, age, and sports type. The study findings are published in the journal Nutrients.

Advertisement


The findings revealed no differences between higher-level athletes (athletes competing at national or international level) and lower-level athletes (recreational athletes and athletes competing at regional/district level).

However, younger athletes (aged 15-24 years) reported more menstrual dysfunction and fewer current or past eating disorders than older (aged 25-45 years) athletes.
Advertisement

Based on the type of sport they were engaged in, it was found that restrictive eating and menstrual dysfunction were more common among athletes competing in lean sports (endurance, aesthetic, weight class, and antigravitation sports) than those competing in non-lean sports (ball games, as well as technical and power sports).

These findings highlight that athletes should pay attention to problems with eating and the menstrual cycle in the early phase to prevent longer-term issues.

Restrictive eating and weight optimization are commonly used methods to improve performance, but in some cases that can lead to injuries and missed training days.

The data collected in this study is based on a survey at a one-time point, so they were not able to interpret the causality between eating and menstrual cycle issues and injuries.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Mental Health Clue Lies in Wandering Thoughts

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Menopause Premenstrual Syndrome Vaginal Bleeding Painful Menstrual Periods Menstrual Periods Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Leg Injuries and Disorders Wrist Sprain Menopause and Sex Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods 

Recommended Reading
Injuries Related to Sports
Injuries Related to Sports
Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like ......
Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition
Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition
Exercise is a need to eat better and perform better. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will .....
Exercise and Sports Guidelines for Heart Disease Patients
Exercise and Sports Guidelines for Heart Disease Patients
European Society of Cardiology recently launched the exercise and sports guidelines for people with ...
Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance
Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance
Sports supplements are substances used to improve athletic performance. Read interesting ......
Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods
Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods
Thinking of delaying your period with birth control pills? First, you should know all the benefits a...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Leg Injuries and Disorders
Leg Injuries and Disorders
Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect th...
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ......
Menopause and Sex
Menopause and Sex
Menopause occurs when a woman''s ovaries stop producing the hormone estrogen. Since estrogen is link...
Menstrual Periods
Menstrual Periods
An understanding of the causes of menstrual period abnormalities is necessary for correct diagnosis ...
Painful Menstrual Periods
Painful Menstrual Periods
Dysmenorrhea or painful menstrual periods can be due to primary or secondary causes....
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotion...
Vaginal Bleeding
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the blo...
Wrist Sprain
Wrist Sprain
A wrist sprain is an injury to a ligament in the wrist. It may be mild, moderate or severe, dependin...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close