Easy Ways to Cure Constipation in Children

Kids might delay bowel movements for various reasons. For example, they may do so if they:
- Would like prolonged playtime without disruption
- Feel stressed about potty training
- Have had painful bowel movements in the past
Sometimes constipation results from an illness, like diabetes, or certain drugs, including antacids.
What Parents Can Do
"Parents can help prevent and ease most constipation cases by making sure their child's daily diet includes plenty of water and other fluids (like clear soups)," states Ali Khalili, MD, Director, Pediatric Gastrointestinal Laboratory at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. "Also, encouraging your child to eat higher-fiber foods can help with the passage of food and waste through the digestive system smoothly."
Healthy tips to help avert childhood constipation:
- Promote regular physical activity. Kids need exercise at least one hour each day.
- Limit fatty foods. Limit large amounts of meats and sweets in your child's diet as it may cause constipation.
- Establish good bathroom habits early. Make sure your kid knows not to delay a bowel movement. Teach your kid to tell you when he or she has to use the bathroom.
"If bouts of constipation last more than two weeks, consult with your child's pediatrician," says Dr. Khalili. "Also, see the pediatrician if you see blood in your child's stools, or on toilet paper."
