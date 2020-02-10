by Iswarya on  October 2, 2020 at 12:10 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Easy Ways to Cure Constipation in Children
Children feel a lot of discomfort due to constipation, causing parents to worry. But, childhood constipation is really easy for parents to handle and prevent using simple strategies.

Bowel movements occur less than two times a week in constipation, leading the stool to become dry, hard, and difficult or painful to pass. It is very common among children and can happen at any age. A diet that lacks fiber and liquids is the main cause of constipation.

Kids might delay bowel movements for various reasons. For example, they may do so if they:


  • Would like prolonged playtime without disruption
  • Feel stressed about potty training
  • Have had painful bowel movements in the past

Sometimes constipation results from an illness, like diabetes, or certain drugs, including antacids.

What Parents Can Do

"Parents can help prevent and ease most constipation cases by making sure their child's daily diet includes plenty of water and other fluids (like clear soups)," states Ali Khalili, MD, Director, Pediatric Gastrointestinal Laboratory at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. "Also, encouraging your child to eat higher-fiber foods can help with the passage of food and waste through the digestive system smoothly."

Healthy tips to help avert childhood constipation:

  • Promote regular physical activity. Kids need exercise at least one hour each day.
  • Limit fatty foods. Limit large amounts of meats and sweets in your child's diet as it may cause constipation.
  • Establish good bathroom habits early. Make sure your kid knows not to delay a bowel movement. Teach your kid to tell you when he or she has to use the bathroom.

"If bouts of constipation last more than two weeks, consult with your child's pediatrician," says Dr. Khalili. "Also, see the pediatrician if you see blood in your child's stools, or on toilet paper."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Constipation
Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.
READ MORE
Constipation-Symptom Evaluation
Constipation can occur due to a number of factors from faulty bowel habits, digestive tract problems, and generalized muscle conditions and systemic diseases.
READ MORE
Toddler Constipation
Toddler constipation is non-passage of stool/ motion by child for 4 days or more. Toddler constipation may also be passing of hard, painful stool. It is relieved by dietary changes & medicines.
READ MORE
If You Suffer from Constipation You Have Higher Chances of Getting Kidney Disease
Constipation, one of the most prevalent conditions increases risk of developing chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Diverticulitis Diet
Diverticulitis is an easily preventable disorder. You just need to pay more attention to your diet. Here are some diverticulitis diet tips to prevent and manage the condition.
READ MORE
Fiber Up Your Meals
A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.
READ MORE
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.
READ MORE
The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!
Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

ConstipationPilesColo-rectal cancer - ManagementPiles Treatment OptionsIrritable Bowel SyndromeFiber Up Your MealsThe Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!Constipation-Symptom EvaluationToddler ConstipationDiverticulitis Diet