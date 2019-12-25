medindia

Easy Tips for Mindful Eating During Christmas Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 25, 2019 at 7:46 PM Lifestyle News
Christmas is the synonym for cheer, festivities, gifts, food, family, friends, and a whole lot of fun. We tend to indulge in our favorite food over the festive season.
Being mindful while eating helps you stay healthy without missing out on the festive cheer and fun. Here are the top 5 simple and healthy food alternatives to replace your traditional calorie-laden Christmas treats.

Healthy food alternatives this festive season:

Grab a glass of red wine: During the Christmas holidays, if you plan to drink alcohol, think again, go for a glass of red wine. Red wine has fewer calories and contains antioxidant resveratrol that helps reduce bad cholesterol and keep you healthy and fit.

Get your turkey roasted: This Christmas dinner don't deep fry your turkey; instead roast the turkey to keep your calories at check.

Kill your craving for desserts with frozen grapes and dark chocolates: Instead of candies, go for frozen grapes and dark chocolates, which are sweet and rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.

Relish the healthy low-fat Christmas cake: Include lots of dried fruits and nuts when making your Christmas cake. For healthy alternative, go for small slices and leave for icing and marzipan.

Swap mashed potatoes for cauliflower: Mashed cauliflower can be substituted for starchy potatoes as it contains more fibre and overall nutrients than potatoes.

Wishing you a healthy and happy holiday season

Source: Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

