Easy Tips for Mindful Eating During Christmas Revealed

Being mindful while eating helps you stay healthy without missing out on the festive cheer and fun. Here are the top 5 simple and healthy food alternatives to replace your traditional calorie-laden Christmas treats.
‘Avoid the aisles of temptation and make your Christmas snacks plain popcorn, pretzels, and vegetable crudités with a low-fat dip.’
Healthy food alternatives this festive season:
Grab a glass of red wine:
During the Christmas holidays, if you plan to drink alcohol, think again, go for a glass of red wine. Red wine has fewer calories and contains antioxidant resveratrol that helps reduce bad cholesterol and keep you healthy and fit.
Get your turkey roasted:
This Christmas dinner don't deep fry your turkey; instead roast the turkey to keep your calories at check.
Kill your craving for desserts with frozen grapes and dark chocolates:
Instead of candies, go for frozen grapes and dark chocolates, which are sweet and rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.
Relish the healthy low-fat Christmas cake:
Include lots of dried fruits and nuts when making your Christmas cake. For healthy alternative, go for small slices and leave for icing and marzipan.
Swap mashed potatoes for cauliflower:
Mashed cauliflower can be substituted for starchy potatoes as it contains more fibre and overall nutrients than potatoes.
Wishing you a healthy and happy holiday season
Source: Medindia