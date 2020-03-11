Earwax Sampling can Measure Stress Hormone

New method to sample earwax could be a cheap and effective way to measure the hormone cortisol, reports a new study. The findings could point to novel ways of monitoring depression and stress-linked conditions. The findings of the study are published in the journal Heliyon.



The new device can be used at home without clinical supervision, facilitating medical check-ups while maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19. It may also have the potential to measure glucose or COVID-19 antibodies that accumulate in earwax.

‘Cortisol sampling is notoriously difficult, as levels of the hormone can fluctuate. But Cortisol levels in earwax appear to be more stable, and with our new device, it's easy to take a sample and get it tested quickly, cheaply and effectively.’





In their pilot study, researchers brought in 37 study participants to test different cortisol sampling techniques. The research team sampled participants' earwax and found that earwax samples yielded more cortisol than hair samples, and the new technique was the fastest and potentially cheapest method.



Dr. Herane-Vives stated: "After this successful pilot study, if our device holds up to further analysis in larger trials, we hope to transform diagnostics and care for millions of people with depression or cortisol-related conditions like Addison's disease and Cushing syndrome, and potentially various other conditions."



Lead researcher Dr. Andres Herane-Vives, stated: "Cortisol sampling is notoriously tricky, as levels of the hormone can fluctuate, so a sample might not be an exact reflection of a person's chronic cortisol levels. Moreover, sampling methods can cause stress and influence the results.