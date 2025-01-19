About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Early Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Does It Predict Baby's Fat Stores?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 19 2025 5:33 PM

Fetuses of mothers with excess weight gain showed increased arm thickness and abdominal size throughout pregnancy.

Early Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Does It Predict Baby`s Fat Stores?
Fetuses of individuals who gained excessive weight during the first trimester of pregnancy exhibit signs of increased fat distribution in the upper arm and abdomen.
These findings may inform efforts to prevent excessive weight gain early in life, a risk factor for adult obesity and related conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
The study, conducted by researchers at NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and other institutions, appears in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

1st Trimester Weight: Impact on Fetus

The authors analyzed data from an earlier study of more than 2,600 singleton pregnancies, which included information on maternal weight before and during pregnancy and three-dimensional (3D) ultrasound scans (up to five) throughout pregnancy.

In contrast, most previous studies have not examined fetal 3D measures during pregnancy and have only linked total weight gain across pregnancy, not just in the first trimester, with birthweight.

Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation
Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation
An inadvertent increase in bodyweight indicates weight gain. Necessary care like intake of a balanced diet and adequate physical activity is required to maintain good health and fitness.
The authors wrote that their findings suggest that the timing of weight gain, instead of total weight gain, could be important for developing efforts to prevent excess fetal size and reduce the risk of heart disease and other conditions later in life.

Source-Eurekalert
Exercise during Pregnancy
Exercise during Pregnancy
Looking for exercises during pregnancy? Use this slideshow as guide to 10 easy and uncomplicated exercises.
Quiz on How much do You Know About Infants
Quiz on How much do You Know About Infants
The first year after the baby’s birth is enjoyable as the baby is learning new things everyday. Take this quiz on the baby’s first year after birth and test your knowledge about ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education