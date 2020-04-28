Early Warning Of COVID-19 From Indian Sewers

‘The #COVIDActionCollab is developing a cutting-edge sewage testing method for COVID-19 in selected densely-populated urban residential areas of Kolkata and Bangalore.’

COVID-19 patients shed the virus through their stools and urine. Sensitive laboratory tests can detect traces of the coronavirus in sewage even with high levels of dilution.The experts are developing a method of collecting and testing samples in a way that helps identify localities where traces are found, that can help authorities to identify these areas. This protocol will adapt methods developed in Europe, US and Australia for Indian conditions. This is of significance in densely populated urban areas and factory clusters where testing individuals is extremely challenging.By mapping collection areas, it will be possible to narrow down where people infected with the virus live and follow it up with identification through clinical tests, quarantine and treatment measures, says Dr Angela Chaudhuri."If COVID-19 traces are found, they must follow it up with clinical testing to identify and treat those infected," said Sandeepan Choudhury, a Kolkata based Water Sector Consultant from STUP Consultants."This sewage testing based approach is used routinely in the US to monitor community-wide use of illicit drugs, tobacco and alcohol in the densely populated boroughs of NYC, but we are working to adapt this technology for assessing community-wide health, specifically in terms of COVID-19 prevalence," said Dr.Paramita Basu, an antimicrobial resistance researcher and Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences in the Clinical Doctor of Pharmacy program at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City.It is believed that universal testing would paint a more accurate picture of the incidence of COVID 19 and better prepare the health systems to respond, however mass testing has not been possible due to a lack of adequate kits and infrastructure. Mass testing is even more challenging in densely-populated urban areas.As the government mulls reopening factories, it is essential to put in place a surveillance method that can quickly and reliably detect the presence of the virus in a locality."COVID 19 isn't going away anytime soon. Before we move into another lockdown, it is imperative that we have continued community monitoring especially in densely populated areas to serve as an Early Warning System, says Dr Angela Chaudhuri.The #COVIDActionCollab is developing a cutting-edge sewage testing method for COVID-19 in selected densely-populated urban residential areas of Kolkata and Bangalore. It will also extend testing to factory clusters in these neighbourhoods.Urban local bodies in these cities like Municipal Corporations, Directorate General Of Health Services and line departments would find this immensely useful. Concerned officials have been approached for an early pilot.Source: Medindia