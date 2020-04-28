Early Warning Of COVID-19 From Indian Sewers

#COVIDActionCollab has brought together nearly 150 experts and
organizations in India to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. "This kind of a
pioneering endeavor requires a multi-disciplinary approach" says Dr Angela
Chaudhuri, Health Strategy Partner in the Catalyst Group.
‘The #COVIDActionCollab is developing a cutting-edge sewage testing method
for COVID-19 in selected densely-populated urban residential areas of
Kolkata and Bangalore.’
COVID-19 patients shed the virus through their stools and urine. Sensitive
laboratory tests can detect traces of the coronavirus in sewage even with
high levels of dilution.
The experts are developing a method of collecting
and testing samples in a way that helps identify localities where traces
are found, that can help authorities to identify these areas. This
protocol will adapt methods developed in Europe, US and Australia for
Indian conditions. This is of significance in densely populated urban
areas and factory clusters where testing individuals is extremely
challenging.
By mapping collection areas, it will be possible to narrow down where
people infected with the virus live and follow it up with identification
through clinical tests, quarantine and treatment measures, says Dr Angela
Chaudhuri.
"If COVID-19 traces are found, they must follow it up with clinical
testing to identify and treat those infected," said Sandeepan Choudhury, a
Kolkata based Water Sector Consultant from STUP Consultants.
"This sewage testing based approach is used routinely in the US to monitor
community-wide use of illicit drugs, tobacco and alcohol in the densely
populated boroughs of NYC, but we are working to adapt this technology for
assessing community-wide health, specifically in terms of COVID-19
prevalence," said Dr.
Paramita Basu, an antimicrobial resistance
researcher and Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences in the Clinical
Doctor of Pharmacy program at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City.
It is believed that universal testing would paint a more accurate picture
of the incidence of COVID 19 and better prepare the health systems to
respond, however mass testing has not been possible due to a lack of
adequate kits and infrastructure. Mass testing is even more challenging in
densely-populated urban areas.
As the government mulls reopening
factories, it is essential to put in place a surveillance method that can
quickly and reliably detect the presence of the virus in a locality.
"COVID 19 isn't going away anytime soon. Before we move into another
lockdown, it is imperative that we have continued community monitoring
especially in densely populated areas to serve as an Early Warning System,
says Dr Angela Chaudhuri.
Urban local bodies in these cities like Municipal
Corporations, Directorate General Of Health Services and line departments
would find this immensely useful. Concerned officials have been approached
for an early pilot.
Source: Medindia