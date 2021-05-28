by Angela Mohan on  May 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM Research News
Early Use of Biologics effective in Crohn's Patients
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) issues new clinical guidelines on drug therapy for the management of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease.

AGA recommends the early usage of biologics for patients with luminal and fistulizing Crohn's disease. These guidelines are published in Gastroenterology.

"With many new drugs entering the market, clinician's ability to treat patients with Crohn's disease has improved greatly over the last 20 years," said lead author Joseph D. Feuerstein, MD, from Beth Israel Deaconess, Boston, Massachusetts.


"We hope this new guideline serves as a manual for clinicians in selecting the right therapies for their patients, which should lead to improved patient outcomes and less need for invasive surgery."

Biologics are antibodies that can more precisely target the immune system which is causing the inflammation in Crohn's disease.

They include:

Anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) agents or ustekinumab are recommended and vedolizumab is suggested as a first-line treatment.

b. In patients who have previously not responded to anti-TNF agents, AGA recommends ustekinumab or vedolizumab.

c. The biologic natalizumab is no longer recommended due to potential adverse events and the availability of safer treatment options.



