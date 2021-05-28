Early Use of Biologics effective in Crohn's Patients

‘New AGA guideline serves as a manual for clinicians in selecting the right therapies for their patients, which should lead to improved patient outcomes and less need for invasive surgery. ’ Read More..

"We hope this new guideline serves as a manual for clinicians in selecting the right therapies for their patients, which should lead to improved patient outcomes and less need for invasive surgery."Biologics are antibodies that can more precisely target the immune system which is causing the inflammation in Crohn's disease.Anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) agents or ustekinumab are recommended and vedolizumab is suggested as a first-line treatment.b. In patients who have previously not responded to anti-TNF agents, AGA recommends ustekinumab or vedolizumab.c. The biologic natalizumab is no longer recommended due to potential adverse events and the availability of safer treatment options.Source: Medindia