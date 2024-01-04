Early to Breakfast & Dinner Cuts Heart Disease Risk



How Late-Breakfast & Late-Dinner Elevate Cardiovascular Risk?

Eating breakfast later in the day or skipping it is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, with the risk increasing by 6% for every hour delay. Similarly, dining late after 9 p.m. is linked to a 28 percent higher risk of cerebrovascular diseases, including stroke.These findings were revealed by researchers at the French research institute INRAE - National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment. The research recommended eating breakfast at 8 a.m. and dinner at 8 p.m. to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases ().Are you one of those people who skip their first meal of the day or eat a late breakfast and dinner? Beware, you may be at risk of heart attack!, with 18.6 million annual deaths in 2019, of which around 7.9 are attributable to diet.A person who eats for the first time at 9 a.m. is 6 percent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than someone who eats at 8 a.m. When it comes to the last meal of the day, eating late (after 9 p.m.) is associated with a 28 percent increase in the risk of cerebrovascular disease such as stroke compared with eating before 8 p.m., particularly in women.Finally,, supporting the idea of eating one's first and last meals earlier in the day.For the study, published in, the scientists used data from 103,389 participants to study the associations between food intake patterns and cardiovascular disease.The findings, which need to be replicated in other cohorts and through additional scientific studies with different designs, highlight a potential role for meal timing in preventing cardiovascular disease. The team suggests that adopting the habit of eating earlier first and last meals with a longer period of night-time fasting could help to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.Source-IANS