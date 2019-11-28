medindia

Early Therapy Benefits HIV Infected Infants

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 28, 2019 at 5:45 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Initiating antiretroviral therapy immediately after birth can significantly shrinks the reservoir of HIV virus, an important step in efforts to cure infections. It improves antiviral immune responses in newborns with HIV, according to a new study.
Early Therapy Benefits HIV Infected Infants
Early Therapy Benefits HIV Infected Infants

The findings demonstrate that starting treatment earlier in life than current guidelines recommend could substantially improve health outcomes in infants with HIV, who experience irreversible immune damage if left untreated.

Show Full Article


HIV infections in newborns represent a huge health burden in developing countries; one study estimated that 300 to 500 infants are infected every day in sub-Saharan Africa. Because HIV infection in newborns can lead to rapid and fatal immune deficiency, the World Health Organization recommends that infected newborns receive antiretroviral treatment within weeks of birth.

However, adhering to these recommendations can be difficult in low-resource and remote settings. To understand how the timing of antiretroviral therapy affects newborns, Pilar Garcia-Broncano and colleagues studied samples from infants over two years in Botswana, where around 24% of pregnant women are living with HIV.

The subjects consisted of ten infected infants who began treatment on average seven hours after birth, ten infected infants who began treatment on average four months after birth, and 54 infants without HIV.

The researchers saw that the earliest-treated infants showed a much smaller viral reservoir - the latent pool of the virus that persists throughout life - compared to the second infant group at week 96.

Early treatment also granted other benefits to the infants, who showed more functional HIV-specific T cell responses and antiviral responses in the innate immune system. Garcia-Broncano et al. note that follow-up studies of the infant cohort could reveal additional benefits of early antiretroviral treatment that might appear later in life.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsReiki and Pranic HealingProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

What's New on Medindia

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies

Back Sprain / Strain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive