medindia

Early-onset Colorectal Cancer is Rising at Alarming Rates in the West

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 30, 2019 at 2:21 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) is on the rise in Western states, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Early-onset Colorectal Cancer is Rising at Alarming Rates in the West
Early-onset Colorectal Cancer is Rising at Alarming Rates in the West

Early-onset colorectal cancer -cancer occurring before age 50--is rising most rapidly in Western states, where healthy behaviors are prominent, according to a new study. The authors of the study say the findings indicate the need for further etiologic studies to explore early-life colorectal carcinogenesis.

Early-onset colorectal cancer has been on the rise for several decades in the United States for unknown reasons. Because geographic differences could help uncover potential causes for the trend, investigators at the American Cancer Society and The Ohio State University analyzed changes in CRC incidence and risk factors among adults under 50 during 1995-2015 by state and race/ethnicity.

Based on cancer registries representing 95 percent of the US population, the study found early-onset CRC incidence increased over the most recent ten data years (2006-2015) by 1.1 percent per year. Rates rose faster for rectal tumors (1.7% per year) than for colon tumors (0.7% per year).

The increase was mostly confined to whites, among whom rates rose in 40 out of 47 states (with available data) and were otherwise stable. The rise varied in magnitude across states, with average increases exceeding 2.5 percent per year in ten states, six of which are in the West. For example, over the past two decades CRC incidence increased by 73 percent in Washington, from 6.7 (per 100,000) during 1995-1996 to 11.5 during 2014-2015, and by 57 percent in Colorado, from 6.0 to 9.5. Increases were generally steeper for rectal than for colon cancer, with rates doubling in some states (e.g., in Colorado, from 1.9 to 4.2), converging with rates for colon cancer.

"Although early-onset colorectal cancer incidence is currently lowest in Western states and highest in Southern states, consistent with the prevalence of established risk factors, like obesity, physical inactivity, and smoking, this pattern may change because the steepest increases are in Western states," said Rebecca L. Siegel, MPH, American Cancer Society scientific director of surveillance research and lead author of the study.

"This finding suggests that early life exposures, in addition to the 'usual suspects ' may be contributing to the rise in early-onset disease. Future studies should explore novel risk factors for colorectal cancer in young adults."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Early Onset Colorectal Cancer Differs from That in Older Patients

New research shows that colorectal cancer diagnosed at an early age has clinical and genetic features that are different from those seen in traditional colorectal cancer diagnosed later in life.

Obesity May Up Colorectal Cancer Risk in Younger Women

Obesity and weight gain were linked to higher colorectal cancer (CRC) risk among women below 50 years, reveals a new study.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

What's New on Medindia

World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS 'Visibility' for Everyone

World Bedwetting Day

World Digestive Health Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive