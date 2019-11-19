Natural and surgical premature menopause (before age 40 years) were linked to a small but statistically significant increased risk for a composite of cardiovascular diseases among postmenopausal women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.

Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

'Natural and surgical premature menopause may be associated with raised risk for a composite of cardiovascular diseases. '

Importance Recent guidelines endorse using a history of menopause before age 40 years to refine atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk assessments among middle-aged women. Robust data on cardiovascular disease risk in this population are lacking.



Objective To examine the development of cardiovascular diseases and cardiovascular risk factors in women with natural and surgical menopause before age 40 years.



Design, Setting, and Participants Cohort study (UK Biobank), with adult residents of the United Kingdom recruited between 2006 and 2010. Of women who were 40 to 69 years old and postmenopausal at study enrollment, 144 260 were eligible for inclusion. Follow-up occurred through August 2016.



Exposures Natural premature menopause (menopause before age 40 without oophorectomy) and surgical premature menopause (bilateral oophorectomy before age 40). Postmenopausal women without premature menopause served as the reference group.



Main Outcomes and Measures The primary outcome was a composite of incident coronary artery disease, heart failure, aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, atrial fibrillation, ischemic stroke, peripheral artery disease, and venous thromboembolism. Secondary outcomes included individual components of the primary outcome, incident hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and type 2 diabetes.



Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying these associations.



Whether natural premature menopause and premature menopause that results from surgery to remove a woman's ovaries before age 40 is associated with increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases was the focus of this observational study.