medindia

Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

by Iswarya on  November 19, 2019 at 2:28 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Natural and surgical premature menopause (before age 40 years) were linked to a small but statistically significant increased risk for a composite of cardiovascular diseases among postmenopausal women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.
Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

What The Study Did: Whether natural premature menopause and premature menopause that results from surgery to remove a woman's ovaries before age 40 is associated with increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases was the focus of this observational study.

Show Full Article


Importance Recent guidelines endorse using a history of menopause before age 40 years to refine atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk assessments among middle-aged women. Robust data on cardiovascular disease risk in this population are lacking.

Objective To examine the development of cardiovascular diseases and cardiovascular risk factors in women with natural and surgical menopause before age 40 years.

Design, Setting, and Participants Cohort study (UK Biobank), with adult residents of the United Kingdom recruited between 2006 and 2010. Of women who were 40 to 69 years old and postmenopausal at study enrollment, 144 260 were eligible for inclusion. Follow-up occurred through August 2016.

Exposures Natural premature menopause (menopause before age 40 without oophorectomy) and surgical premature menopause (bilateral oophorectomy before age 40). Postmenopausal women without premature menopause served as the reference group.

Main Outcomes and Measures The primary outcome was a composite of incident coronary artery disease, heart failure, aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, atrial fibrillation, ischemic stroke, peripheral artery disease, and venous thromboembolism. Secondary outcomes included individual components of the primary outcome, incident hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and type 2 diabetes.

Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying these associations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.

Can Protein-Rich Plant Sources Delay Early Menopause?

Enriched pasta, dark bread, tofu, soys, whole grains and cold cereal were especially associated with lower risk of early menopause.

Does Early Menopause Increase Heart Failure Risk in Women?

Postmenopausal women are at high risk of heart failure. The risk increases in women who attain early menopause and those who had never given birth, finds a study.

Diet Rich in Vitamin D and Calcium can Prevent Early Menopause

About 10 percent of women experience early menopause, which can cause adverse health effects. A high intake of vitamin D and calcium may prevent early menopause.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Menopause and Sex

Menopause occurs when a woman''s ovaries stop producing the hormone estrogen. Since estrogen is linked to sex drive, a woman will experience changes in sexual desire around the time of menopause.

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

MenopauseHot FlashVaginitisVaginal BleedingHormone Replacement TherapyWeight Gain After MenopauseMenorrhagiaDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesMenopause Weight GainMenopause and Sex

What's New on Medindia

World Toilet Day: 'Leaving No One Behind'

Radiation Hazards and its Effects on Human Body

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive