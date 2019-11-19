Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Whether natural premature menopause and premature menopause that results from surgery to remove a woman's ovaries before age 40 is associated with increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases was the focus of this observational study.
Natural and surgical premature menopause may be associated with raised risk for a composite of cardiovascular diseases.
Importance
Recent guidelines endorse using a history of menopause before age 40 years to refine atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk assessments among middle-aged women. Robust data on cardiovascular disease risk in this population are lacking.
Objective
To examine the development of cardiovascular diseases and cardiovascular risk factors in women with natural and surgical menopause before age 40 years.
Design, Setting, and Participants
Cohort study (UK Biobank), with adult residents of the United Kingdom recruited between 2006 and 2010. Of women who were 40 to 69 years old and postmenopausal at study enrollment, 144 260 were eligible for inclusion. Follow-up occurred through August 2016.
Exposures
Natural premature menopause (menopause before age 40 without oophorectomy) and surgical premature menopause (bilateral oophorectomy before age 40). Postmenopausal women without premature menopause served as the reference group.
Main Outcomes and Measures
The primary outcome was a composite of incident coronary artery disease, heart failure, aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, atrial fibrillation, ischemic stroke, peripheral artery disease, and venous thromboembolism. Secondary outcomes included individual components of the primary outcome, incident hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and type 2 diabetes.
Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying these associations.
