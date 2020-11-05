Early Mammography Screening Reduces Risk of Developing Fatal Breast Cancer

The team found a 41 percent reduction in cancers that were fatal within ten years after diagnosis and a 25 percent reduction in the incidence of advanced breast cancer in women who participated in screening.
"This study shows that participation in breast cancer screening substantially reduces the risk of having fatal breast cancer. Because the comparison of participating with non-participating persons was contemporaneous--with mammography screening and breast cancer treatment belonging to the same time period--it is not affected by potential changes in the treatment of breast cancer over time," said Dr. Duffy.
Dr. Tabár stressed that participating in breast cancer screening confers a reduced risk of dying from breast cancer above and beyond what is obtainable with current therapies in the absence of screening. "Some may believe that recent improvements in breast cancer treatment make early detection less important," he said. "Our study shows that nothing can replace finding breast cancer early."
Source: Eurekalert