medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Early Life Trauma Linked to Functional Neurological Disorder

by Iswarya on  February 14, 2020 at 1:12 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Early trauma such as childhood abuse in life may be a contributing factor for the development of the functional neurological disorder (FND), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Early Life Trauma Linked to Functional Neurological Disorder
Early Life Trauma Linked to Functional Neurological Disorder

In individuals with a functional neurological disorder (FND), the brain generally appears structurally normal on clinical MRI scans but functions incorrectly (akin to a computer software crashing), resulting in patients experiencing symptoms including limb weakness, tremor, gait abnormalities, and non-epileptic seizures.

Show Full Article


In a new study, researchers led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) examined the brains of individuals who experienced early-life trauma, some with FND and others without the condition. The findings may provide a better understanding of what happens in the brains of some patients with FND, as well as those with various other trauma-related brain disorders.

In the study of 30 adults with FND and 21 individuals whose clinical depression diagnoses served as controls, some of the participants in both groups had experienced early-life maltreatment, as determined through questionnaires. In FND patients only, differences in the severity of childhood physical abuse correlated with differences in connections between certain regions of the brain--for example, between the limbic regions which control emotions, arousal and survival instincts among other functions, and the primary motor cortex which is involved in voluntary movements.

"Motor and limbic circuits were more strongly interconnected in individuals with FND reporting a greater severity of childhood physical abuse," explained lead author Ibai Diez, Ph.D., a senior research fellow in Neurology and Radiology at MGH. This finding may lead to potentially important insights on the plastic brain mechanisms involved in promoting increased cross-talk between motor control circuits and emotion processing circuits.

In additional assessments, investigators examined how the expression of genes in a publicly available data set from the Allen Institute related to brain areas showing prominent plastic effects correlated to the degree of early-life physical abuse in patients with FND. As a background, some genes in the literature have been shown to increase the risk of developing brain disorders after experiencing early-life maltreatment. The researchers found that brain areas showing prominent functional reorganization in patients with FND were the same brain areas highly expressing genes involved in neuroplasticity and nervous system development.

"Our study has potential implications regarding our understanding of brain-trauma relationships not only in patients with FND but also across the greater spectrum of trauma-related brain disorders," said senior author David Perez, MD, MMSc, director of the MGH FND Clinical and Research Programs.

Perez stressed that although childhood maltreatment may be a risk factor for the development of FND in some individuals, there are many social, environmental, and biological factors that likely influence the development of FND later in life.

"More work is needed to understand how the brain mechanisms underlying FND in those without prominent childhood maltreatment may be the same or different as those individuals with FND with a high burden of childhood adversity," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Best Way to Improve Survival Among Patients After Trauma

New clinical trial funded by the Department of Defense (DOD)is aimed to improve survival rates among patients after trauma.

How To Reduce Dangerous Swelling in Traumatic Brain Injury?

Research shows that injecting nanoparticles reduces swelling and secondary brain damage caused due to trauma.

Blue Light Therapy can Help Heal Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Early morning blue light exposure therapy can aid the healing process of people impact by mild traumatic brain injury, reports a new study.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Trauma CareThoracic Outlet SyndromeNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Happy Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality

Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive