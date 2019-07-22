medindia

Early Introduction of Peanuts in Babies Decrease Allergy Risk

by Iswarya on  July 22, 2019 at 1:34 PM Research News
Concerned about peanut allergies in kids? Early introduction of peanuts in infants can decrease the risk of peanut allergy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Early Introduction of Peanuts in Babies Decrease Allergy Risk

Recently, a practice article highlights five things to think about the early introduction of peanuts in infants to reduce the risk of peanut allergy.

  • Infants who are fed peanut protein regularly have a lower risk of peanut allergy.
  • To prevent peanut allergy, peanut protein (such as peanut butter or powdered puff) may be introduced at home for most babies between 4 and six months as one of the first foods.
  • Babies with severe eczema are more likely to have a peanut allergy, and those with no or only mild eczema are best-suited for peanut introduction in the home.
  • Infants with risk factors for peanut allergy, such as severe eczema, egg allergy, or both, should be seen by a specialist before peanut introduction.
  • To reduce the risk of peanut allergy, 8 grams of peanut protein (1 heaped teaspoon of peanut butter) should be eaten at least twice a week.


Source: Eurekalert

