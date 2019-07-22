Early Introduction of Peanuts in Babies Decrease Allergy Risk

Font : A- A+



Concerned about peanut allergies in kids? Early introduction of peanuts in infants can decrease the risk of peanut allergy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Early Introduction of Peanuts in Babies Decrease Allergy Risk



Recently, a practice article highlights five things to think about the early introduction of peanuts in infants to reduce the risk of peanut allergy.



‘New study recommends that infants at high risk should be introduced to peanuts early in life, instead of avoiding all peanut-containing foods. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article

Infants who are fed peanut protein regularly have a lower risk of peanut allergy.

To prevent peanut allergy, peanut protein (such as peanut butter or powdered puff) may be introduced at home for most babies between 4 and six months as one of the first foods.

Babies with severe eczema are more likely to have a peanut allergy, and those with no or only mild eczema are best-suited for peanut introduction in the home.

Infants with risk factors for peanut allergy, such as severe eczema, egg allergy, or both, should be seen by a specialist before peanut introduction.

To reduce the risk of peanut allergy, 8 grams of peanut protein (1 heaped teaspoon of peanut butter) should be eaten at least twice a week.



Source: Eurekalert Source: Eurekalert Recently, a practice article highlights five things to think about the early introduction of peanuts in infants to reduce the risk of peanut allergy.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: