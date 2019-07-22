Early Introduction of Peanuts in Babies Decrease Allergy Risk

Concerned about peanut allergies in kids? Early introduction of peanuts in infants can decrease the risk of peanut allergy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Recently, a practice article highlights five things to think about the early introduction of peanuts in infants to reduce the risk of peanut allergy.
‘New study recommends that infants at high risk should be introduced to peanuts early in life, instead of avoiding all peanut-containing foods.
’
Read More..
Show Full Article
- Infants who are fed peanut protein regularly have a lower risk of peanut allergy.
- To prevent peanut allergy, peanut protein (such as peanut butter or powdered puff) may be introduced at home for most babies between 4 and six months as one of the first foods.
- Babies with severe eczema are more likely to have a peanut allergy, and those with no or only mild eczema are best-suited for peanut introduction in the home.
- Infants with risk factors for peanut allergy, such as severe eczema, egg allergy, or both, should be seen by a specialist before peanut introduction.
- To reduce the risk of peanut allergy, 8 grams of peanut protein (1 heaped teaspoon of peanut butter) should be eaten at least twice a week.
Source: Eurekalert