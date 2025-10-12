About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Early Influenza Surge Strains Japan's Healthcare System

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 12 2025 8:10 PM

Influenza, or flu, is a contagious viral infection causing fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue.

Early Influenza Surge Strains Japan`s Healthcare System
Japan is grappling with a major influenza outbreak, prompting health authorities to declare a nationwide flu epidemic () — five weeks earlier than the usual season. The sudden surge in infections has led to over 4,000 hospitalizations and the closure of more than 100 schools and childcare centers, as the government races to contain the spread.
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), as of October 3, influenza-related hospitalizations have quadrupled compared to the previous week. Officials confirmed that at least 135 schools and daycare centers across the country have temporarily suspended classes due to widespread infections among students and staff.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Over 4,000 Hospitalized as Japan’s Flu Cases Quadruple; 135 Schools Temporarily Closed

The outbreak has hit several prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido, and Fukuoka, with hospitals reporting crowded outpatient wards and increased admissions for flu-related complications. Medical professionals warn that the early onset of the epidemic may strain Japan’s healthcare system, which is still recovering from the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health experts attribute the spike to a combination of factors — waning immunity, reduced mask usage, and increased indoor gatherings as temperatures begin to drop. “This season’s influenza strain appears to be spreading faster than usual,” said a ministry official, urging people to get vaccinated and follow preventive measures.

In response, the government has stepped up surveillance, vaccination drives, and awareness campaigns. Local authorities are advising residents to wear masks in crowded places, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home if they show symptoms of fever or cough.

Quiz on Flu
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...

Schools Step Up Safety Measures Amid Flu Outbreak

Schools have also been instructed to enhance disinfection routines, ensure proper ventilation, and monitor student health daily. Parents are being urged to keep children at home if they exhibit flu-like symptoms to help curb transmission.

While officials say the situation is under control for now, they warn that numbers could rise further in the coming weeks as winter approaches. “We are closely monitoring trends and ensuring hospitals are prepared for a possible escalation,” said an MHLW spokesperson.

Quiz on Common Cold
Quiz on Common Cold
A person afflicted with the common cold is most infectious three days after the start of infection. Find out more about the malady and about some simple home remedies to counter the problem from this quiz on cold. ...
Japan last experienced a severe flu epidemic in 2019, just before the COVID-19 outbreak. This early resurgence has renewed calls for stronger public health vigilance to prevent seasonal diseases from overwhelming healthcare systems once again.

References:
  1. Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed - (https://www.newsonair.gov.in/japan-declares-nationwide-flu-epidemic-as-over-4000-cases-reported-schools-closed/)
Source-Medindia
Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu
Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu
Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are some foods that can help build immunity and fight cold

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All