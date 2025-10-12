Early Influenza Surge Strains Japan`s Healthcare System

Influenza, or flu, is a contagious viral infection causing fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue.



‘Major Health Alert in #Japan: Health authorities declare a nationwide #flu epidemic 5 weeks earlier than usual. Over 4,000 hospitalizations and at least 135 schools/childcare centers temporarily shut down. Urging immediate vaccination & precautions. #JapanFlu #FluEpidemic #Influenza’

Over 4,000 Hospitalized as Japan’s Flu Cases Quadruple; 135 Schools Temporarily Closed

Schools Step Up Safety Measures Amid Flu Outbreak

Japan Declares Nationwide Flu Epidemic as Over 4,000 Cases Reported, Schools Closed - (https://www.newsonair.gov.in/japan-declares-nationwide-flu-epidemic-as-over-4000-cases-reported-schools-closed/)

is grappling with a major influenza outbreak, prompting health authorities to declare a( ) — five weeks earlier than the usual season. The sudden surge in infections has led to over 4,000 hospitalizations and the closure of more than 100 schools and childcare centers, as the government races to contain the spread.According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), as of October 3, influenza-related hospitalizations have quadrupled compared to the previous week. Officials confirmed that at least 135 schools and daycare centers across the country have temporarily suspended classes due to widespread infections among students and staff.The outbreak has hit several prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido, and Fukuoka, with hospitals reporting crowded outpatient wards and increased admissions for flu-related complications. Medical professionals warn that the early onset of the epidemic may strain Japan’s healthcare system, which is still recovering from the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Public health experts attribute the spike to a combination of factors — waning immunity, reduced mask usage, and increased indoor gatherings as temperatures begin to drop. “This season’s influenza strain appears to be spreading faster than usual,” said a ministry official, urging people to get vaccinated and follow preventive measures.In response, the government has stepped up surveillance, vaccination drives, and awareness campaigns. Local authorities are advising residents to wear masks in crowded places, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home if they show symptoms of fever or cough.Schools have also been instructed to enhance disinfection routines, ensure proper ventilation, and monitor student health daily. Parents are being urged to keep children at home if they exhibit flu-like symptoms to help curb transmission.While officials say the situation is under control for now, they warn that numbers could rise further in the coming weeks as winter approaches.said an MHLW spokesperson.Japan last experienced a severe flu epidemic in 2019, just before the COVID-19 outbreak. This early resurgence has renewed calls for stronger public health vigilance to prevent seasonal diseases from overwhelming healthcare systems once again.Source-Medindia