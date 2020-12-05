Early Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis Linked to Less Weight Gain

Early gestational diabetes diagnosis in high-risk women is beneficial for optimizing gestational weight gain, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Women's Health.



The timing of gestational diabetes diagnosis reduced gestational weight gain in the first trimester and in the pregnancy overall, according to the study.

‘Early pregnancy diabetes screening, preferably at the initiation of prenatal care, is recommended in high-risk pregnant women.’

Obese women diagnosed with gestational diabetes were less likely to exceed these guidelines if they were diagnosed earlier rather than later in pregnancy.



Source: Eurekalert

Screening for gestational diabetes is usually performed during the second trimester at 24-28 weeks. In this study, high-risk women -- those who were obese or had a history of gestational diabetes -- were screened during the first trimester, at about ten weeks.