Early Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis Linked to Less Weight Gain

Screening for gestational diabetes is usually performed during the second trimester at 24-28 weeks. In this study, high-risk women -- those who were obese or had a history of gestational diabetes -- were screened during the first trimester, at about ten weeks.
Women diagnosed early with gestational diabetes had significantly less gestational weight gain (2.4 kg less) than women diagnosed during the second trimester. Furthermore, among obese women, only those diagnosed with early gestational diabetes were, on average, able to meet the Institute of Medicine guidelines for an overall gestational weight gain of less than 9.0 kg (mean 8.1 kg).
Obese women diagnosed with gestational diabetes were less likely to exceed these guidelines if they were diagnosed earlier rather than later in pregnancy.
Source: Eurekalert