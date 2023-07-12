About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on December 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM
Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

Studies indicate that roughly 20 percent of the most severe breast cancer cases might originate from a minority of normal tissue cells carrying an epimutation in a particular gene.

Cancer is a major health challenge worldwide, affecting many lives. Despite progress in understanding its causes, most cancer forms, including breast cancer, continues to increase in many countries.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances


The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Scientists have been looking closely at both genes and the environment, trying to figure out what sets the stage for cancer. One interesting area of study is something called "epimutations." Instead of changes to the actual genes, these are changes in how our genes are turned on or off.

"This higher risk was found despite the fact that epimutations affected a very small portion of normal cells in the affected individuals", says professor Per Eystein Lønning.

Unraveling Epimutations in Breast Cancer

While this was a breakthrough, it left the researchers wondering when and where these epimutations happen. In a new study now featured in the journal Genome Medicine the Bergen Group, and to be presented at the international SABCS, the worlds largest breast cancer conference in San Antonio on December 6, in collaboration with other Norwegian researchers, the Bergen researchers dug deeper. Analysing DNA from both breast tissue and white blood from over four hundred breast cancer patients, they made several important discoveries providing new light on the subject.
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination


Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
For many cases of TNBC, BRCA1 gene epimutations were found in both the white blood cells and tumour tissue. Moreover, epimutations in the white blood cells and tumour tissue from the same individual revealed the same profile.

"This suggests they might have a common cell origin, possibly occurring very early during pregnancy", says Lønning.

The findings also indicate that as many as around 20 per cent of all TNBC may arise from the small group of normal tissue cells carrying BRCA1 epimutations.

Analysing blood samples from newborns, they found similar BRCA1 epimutations as those detected in cancer patients. Surprisingly, these epimutations happened twice as often in girls than in boys. Finally, no concordance in epimutations between newborns and their parents was observed, arguing against direct inheritance.

"The fact that epimutations might be happening early during pregnancy challenges conventional theories on carcinogenesis and cancer risk. Moreover, the fact that they occur twice as common in girls than boys reveal an important gender difference not previously recorded", says Lønning.

This discovery is opening new avenues for research. The Bergen Breast Cancer Group now works on the exact mechanism of early life epimutations. In addition, in collaboration with WHI investigators, they study whether epimutations in other genes might be linked to other types of cancer.

"Understanding this could potentially be a game-changer in how we approach and prevent cancer in the future", Lønning concludes.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Quiz on Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator


Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
