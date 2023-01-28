About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Early Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease Through the Power of Voice!

by Karishma Abhishek on January 28, 2023 at 12:36 AM
Font : A-A+

Early Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease Through the Power of Voice!

Altered speech may be the first sign of Parkinson's disease. Lithuanian researcher from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Rytis Maskeliūnas, together with colleagues from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU), tried to identify early symptoms of Parkinson's disease using voice data.

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease has shaken many lives. More than 10 million people worldwide are living with it. There is no cure, but if symptoms are noticed early, the disease can be controlled. As Parkinson's disease progresses, along with other symptoms speech changes.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Raises the Risk of Parkinson

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Raises the Risk of Parkinson's


Relatively new research findings indicating that the earliest stages of Parkinson's disease (PD) may occur in the gut have been gaining traction in recent years.
Advertisement


Parkinson's disease is usually associated with loss of motor function - hand tremors, muscle stiffness, or balance problems. According to Maskeliūnas, a researcher at KTU's Department of Multimedia Engineering, as motor activity decreases, so does the function of the vocal cords, diaphragm, and lungs: "Changes in speech often occur even earlier than motor function disorders, which is why the altered speech might be the first sign of the disease."

Expanding the AI Language Database

According to Professor Virgilijus Ulozas, at the Department of Ear, Nose, and Throat at the LSMU Faculty of Medicine, patients with early-stage of Parkinson's disease, might speak in a quieter manner, which can also be monotonous, less expressive, slower, and more fragmented, and this is very difficult to notice by ear.
Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease

Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease


Deep brain stimulation using electrical impulses jumpstarts the nerve cells that produce the chemical messenger dopamine to reduce tremors and muscle rigidity that are the hallmark of Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement

As the disease progresses, hoarseness, stuttering, slurred pronunciation of words, and loss of pauses between words can become more apparent. Taking these symptoms into account, a joint team of Lithuanian researchers has developed a system to detect the disease earlier.

"We are not creating a substitute for a routine examination of the patient - our method is designed to facilitate early diagnosis of the disease and to track the effectiveness of treatment," says KTU researcher Maskeliūnas.

According to him, the link between Parkinson's disease and speech abnormalities is not new to the world of digital signal analysis - it has been known and researched since the 1960s. However, as technology advances, it is becoming possible to extract more information from speech.

In their study, the researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and assess speech signals, where calculations are done and diagnoses made in seconds rather than hours. This study is also unique - the results are tailored to the specifics of the Lithuanian language, in this way expanding the AI language database.

The Algorithm will Become a Mobile App in the Future

Speaking about the progress of the study, Kipras Pribuišis, lecturer at the Department of Ear, Nose, and Throat at the LSMU Faculty of Medicine, emphasizes that it was only carried out on patients already diagnosed with Parkinson's: "So far, our approach is able to distinguish Parkinson's from healthy people using a speech sample. This algorithm is also more accurate than previously proposed."

In a soundproof booth, a microphone was used to record the speech of healthy and Parkinson's patients, and an artificial intelligence algorithm "learned" to perform signal processing by evaluating these recordings. The researchers highlight that the algorithm does not require powerful hardware and could be transferred to a mobile app in the future.

"Our results, which have already been published, have a very high scientific potential. Sure, there is still a long and challenging way to go before it can be applied in everyday clinical practice," says Maskeliūnas.

According to the researcher, the next steps include increasing the number of patients to gather more data and determining whether the proposed algorithm is superior to alternative methods used for early diagnosis of Parkinson's. In addition, it will be necessary to check whether the algorithm works well not only in laboratory-like environments but also in the doctor's office or the patient's home.

Source: Eurekalert
New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment

New Insights into Parkinson’s Treatment


One of the factors behind nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease identified, unlocking the potential for new treatment to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either inherited ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Early Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease Through the Power of Voice! Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests