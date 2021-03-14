Early Development of Mammary Gland Increases the Risk of Breast Cancer

Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) molecules may lead to early mammary gland development, which is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, as per the study by Professor Isabelle Plante from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), published in the journal Toxicological Sciences.



Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are man-made chemical molecules that are added to a wide variety of products like furniture, electronics, and kitchenware to slow the spread of flames in the event of a fire. These molecules tend to escape easily as they are not directly bound to the material in which they are added.

‘Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) molecules may lead to early mammary gland development, which is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. Most of the effects of BFRs were observed with the lowest dose of the chemicals. However, it is also seen that high doses trigger a toxic response in the cells.’

"BFRs pose a significant risk, particularly during sensitive periods, from intrauterine life to puberty and during pregnancy," says Professor Plante, co-director of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis and environmental toxicologist.



Environmental Exposure on Breast Cancer



Peaks in human exposure to BFRs have been observed in the early 2000s. Hence to demonstrate the effects of these environmental toxins on breast cancer, the study team exposed female rodents to a mixture of BFRs, similar to that found in house dust, before mating, during gestation, and during lactation.



It was found that the effects of BFRs had an impact on the offspring at two stages of development and on the mothers. Early developments of mammary glands were noted in prepubertal rats, known to be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.



"Young women exposed to BFRs in utero and through breastfeeding are now in the early stages of fertility. Their mothers are in their fifties, a period of increased risk for breast cancer. To evaluate the "safe" dose, experts give an increasing dose and then, when they observe an effect, identify it as the maximum dose. With endocrine disruptors, the long-term consequences would be caused by lower doses", says, Professor Plante.



It was thereby found that utmost effects of BFRs were observed when subjects were presented to the lowest dose, from dust, and not the higher doses, thus raising the questions about the current legislation for endocrine disruptors.



Nevertheless, the study derives the observation comes from the point that high doses trigger a toxic response in the cells. And lower dose exposure to the body may resemble the concentration of hormones in our body, which would preferably result in the deregulation of the hormonal system.



