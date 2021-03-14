by Karishma Abhishek on  March 14, 2021 at 10:08 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Development of Mammary Gland Increases the Risk of Breast Cancer
Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) molecules may lead to early mammary gland development, which is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, as per the study by Professor Isabelle Plante from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), published in the journal Toxicological Sciences.

Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are man-made chemical molecules that are added to a wide variety of products like furniture, electronics, and kitchenware to slow the spread of flames in the event of a fire. These molecules tend to escape easily as they are not directly bound to the material in which they are added.

They are then found in house dust, air, and food and are known to interfere with the body's hormonal system (endocrine system), thereby disrupting their function. As the mammary glands are highly regulated by hormones, the endocrine disruptors, such as BFRs, can mimic hormones and cause cells to respond inappropriately thereby easily affecting the development of the organs.


"BFRs pose a significant risk, particularly during sensitive periods, from intrauterine life to puberty and during pregnancy," says Professor Plante, co-director of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis and environmental toxicologist.

Environmental Exposure on Breast Cancer

Peaks in human exposure to BFRs have been observed in the early 2000s. Hence to demonstrate the effects of these environmental toxins on breast cancer, the study team exposed female rodents to a mixture of BFRs, similar to that found in house dust, before mating, during gestation, and during lactation.

It was found that the effects of BFRs had an impact on the offspring at two stages of development and on the mothers. Early developments of mammary glands were noted in prepubertal rats, known to be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

"Young women exposed to BFRs in utero and through breastfeeding are now in the early stages of fertility. Their mothers are in their fifties, a period of increased risk for breast cancer. To evaluate the "safe" dose, experts give an increasing dose and then, when they observe an effect, identify it as the maximum dose. With endocrine disruptors, the long-term consequences would be caused by lower doses", says, Professor Plante.

It was thereby found that utmost effects of BFRs were observed when subjects were presented to the lowest dose, from dust, and not the higher doses, thus raising the questions about the current legislation for endocrine disruptors.

Nevertheless, the study derives the observation comes from the point that high doses trigger a toxic response in the cells. And lower dose exposure to the body may resemble the concentration of hormones in our body, which would preferably result in the deregulation of the hormonal system.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
HER2 Positive Breast Cancer
HER2-positive breast cancer is characterized by excessive production of the HER2 protein by the breast cancer cells. It is diagnosed by immunological tests and treated by novel targeted therapies.
READ MORE
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Swollen Glands
Swollen lymph nodes/ Lymphadenopathy is a condition where lymph nodes that are present throughout the body that are otherwise not palpable become enlarged and are palpable.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

MastitisBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningSwollen GlandsBreast Enhancement Oil