Early Detection of Dementia with New Machine-Learning Model

A new machine-learning model that scans routinely collected National Health Service (NHS) data shows promising signs of being able to predict undiagnosed dementia in primary care.



The new model is developed by a research team at the University of Plymouth.

The study collected Read-encoded data from 18 consenting GP surgeries across Devon, UK, for 26,483 patients aged over 65.



‘A research team at the University of Plymouth develops a new machine-learning model that enables early detection of dementia.’ The Read codes - a thesaurus of clinical terms used to summarize clinical and administrative data for UK GPs - were assessed on whether they may contribute to dementia risk, with factors included such as weight and blood pressure.



These codes were used to train a machine-learning classification model to identify patients that may have underlying dementia.



The results showed that 84 perfect of people who had dementia were detected as having the condition (sensitivity value) while 87 perfect of people without dementia had been correctly acknowledged as not having the condition (specificity value), according to the data.



These results indicate that the model can detect those with underlying dementia with an accuracy of 84 perfect. This suggests that the machine-learning model could, in future, significantly reduce the number of those living with undiagnosed dementia - from around 50 perfect (current estimated figure) to 8 perfect.



Principal Investigator Professor Emmanuel Ifeachor, from the School of Computing Electronics and Mathematics at the University of Plymouth, said the results were promising.



"Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) where systems automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed," he said. "It's already being used for many applications throughout healthcare such as medical imaging, but using it for patient data has not been done in quite this way before.



"The methodology is promising and, if successfully developed and deployed, may help to increase dementia diagnosis in primary care."



Dr Camille Carroll, Consultant Neurologist at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and Researcher in the Institute of Translational and Stratified Medicine at the University of Plymouth, collaborated on the research.



She said: "



"So having tools that can take a vast amount of data, and automatically identify patients with possible dementia, to facilitate targeted screening, could potentially be very useful and help improve diagnosis rates."



