Early Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Risks for U.S. Hispanics/Latinos

"We used PAR to calculate the burden of early COPD that would be eliminated if the environmental exposure was eliminated," said Dr. Diaz. "This information might help the decision-making process to allocate resources to public health programs, such as smoking cessation."Five hundred twenty-four survey respondents met the criteria for early COPD. After adjusting for sex and age, the researchers found a 7.6 percent prevalence of COPD in this age group. Having asthma, having ever smoked and chronic sinusitis were associated with increased odds of developing COPD before age 50. Asthma was the most important early COPD risk factor, followed by smoking status and chronic sinusitis.Dr. Diaz stated, "This is one of the largest studies showing an association between chronic sinusitis and early COPD. Chronic sinusitis and early COPD share symptoms (coughing and sputum production), so there may be some diagnostic overlap. We think that the findings may encourage further investigation on the link between these two conditions."Another surprising finding: Immigrants have a lower risk of early COPD than U.S.-born Hispanics/Latinos."One possible reason for this finding is that immigrants, particularly those coming to the U.S. as adults, were less exposed to respiratory hazards during the period of lung development compared to their U.S.-born counterparts," Dr. Diaz postulated. "Immigrants tend to be healthier than their home-country population, which likely decreases the risk for chronic respiratory diseases."He added, "Other studies demonstrate that most U.S. Hispanics/Latinos live in areas that do not meet standard norms of clean air, so this relationship needs further exploration."The authors noted: "One critical public health measure to reduce early COPD risk is smoking cessation/tobacco treatment (including vaped and other non-burnt tobacco products). Efforts to increase awareness and access to treatment programs are critical. These efforts include culturally sensitive and bilingual (English and Spanish) programs about education, counseling, and therapies for tobacco treatment. Also, measures to reduce exposure to respiratory hazards at work (use of masks, avoidance of irritating cleaning products, etc.) are essential in this population."Because of this difficulty in treating patients whose disease has progressed, experts have proposed to shift their focus to younger individuals.In a predominantly white population, early COPD has been linked to higher hospitalization and death rates. Several studies have identified risk factors in predominantly white older populations, however, early studies of Hispanics/Latinos have been lacking. This study is one of the largest to explore risk factors for early COPD in Hispanics/Latinos.Source: Newswise