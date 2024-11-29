About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Awareness, Better Care: Combating Birth Defects Together

by Adeline Dorcas on Nov 29 2024 9:12 PM

Early awareness and care for birth defects can give every child a brighter, healthier future.

Governor Haribhau Bagde highlighted the significance of global research and awareness in the prevention and treatment of birth defects.
Addressing the sixth International Conference on Congenital Disorders, organized as part of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative by Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical (TASE:PMCN) Science and Technology, he highlighted that approximately 6 percent of children worldwide are born with congenital disorders, according to the World Health Organization (1 Trusted Source
Congenital disorders

Go to source).

These conditions result in hundreds of thousands of deaths annually, underscoring the need for a nationwide campaign to address this issue.


A Healthy Body, A Happy Life

During his speech, Governor Bagde stressed that ‘the first happiness is a healthy body’ and urged people to maintain their health through practices like yoga. He emphasized that good health is fundamental to enjoying all other aspects of life.

Reflecting on Rajasthan's rapid progress, the Governor called for the state to lead in identifying and treating emerging diseases. He lauded efforts to combat polio and other illnesses while advocating for similar campaigns targeting tuberculosis (TB) and cancer. He proposed systematic registration of cancer patients to facilitate early diagnosis and effective treatment.


Eat Well, Live Well: Combat Addiction and Diet Disease

The Governor also underscored the need for campaigns promoting de-addiction and addressing diseases linked to modern dietary habits. He called for a multi-pronged approach to tackling these challenges.

The conference featured notable contributions from experts. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar shared insights on genetic diseases, gene therapy, and related medical advancements.


Fighting Rare Childhood Diseases with Innovation and Care

Dr. M.L. Swarnkar, the university's founder, urged the Government of India to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ at the university for its work on treating rare childhood diseases.

Dr. Ashok Gupta, the seminar convener, provided an in-depth analysis of medical aspects related to congenital disorders.

Source-IANS
