medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Ear Infections can Result in Neurological Complications

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  April 18, 2018 at 11:56 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ear infections can result in serious neurological complications, including hearing loss, facial paralysis, meningitis and brain abscess, according to a study. The use of antibiotics can reduce the dangers of ear infections but cannot cure them. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Neurology and Neuroscience Reports.
Ear Infections can Result in Neurological Complications
Ear Infections can Result in Neurological Complications

The article was written by Loyola Medicine otolaryngologists Michael Hutz, MD, Dennis Moore, MD, and Andrew Hotaling, MD.

Otitis media occurs when a cold, allergy or upper respiratory infection leads to the accumulation of pus and mucus behind the eardrum, causing ear ache and swelling. In developed countries, about 90 percent of children have at least one episode before school age, usually between the ages of six months and four years. Today, secondary complications from otitis media occur in approximately 1 out of every 2,000 children in developed countries.

The potential seriousness of otitis media was first reported by the Greek physician Hippocrates in 460 B.C. "Acute pain of the ear with continued high fever is to be dreaded for the patient may become delirious and die," Hippocrates wrote.

The deadliest complication of otitis media is a brain abscess, an accumulation of pus in the brain due to an infection. The most common symptoms are headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, neurologic deficits and altered consciousness. With modern neurosurgical techniques, most brain abscesses can be suctioned or drained, followed by IV antimicrobial treatment for six to eight weeks. During the past 50 years, mortality worldwide from brain abscesses has decreased from 40 percent to 10 percent and the rate of full recovery has increased from 33 percent to 70 percent.

Other complications include:
Bacterial meningitis : Symptoms include severe headache, high fever, neck stiffness, irritability, altered mental status and malaise. As the infection spreads, the patient develops more severe restlessness, delirium and confusion. Treatment is high-dose IV antibiotics for 7 to 21 days.

Acute mastoiditis:
This is an infection that affects the mastoid bone located behind the ear. It must be treated to prevent it from progressing to more serious complications. Treatments include IV antibiotics and placement of a drainage tube.

Hearing loss:
Permanent hearing loss is rare, occurring in about 2 out of every 10,000 children who have otitis media.

Facial paralysis:
Prior to antibiotics, this debilitating complication occurred in about 2 out of 100 cases of otitis media. Since antibiotics, the rate has dropped to 1 in 2,000 cases. It should be treated as an emergency. About 95 percent of otitis media patients who develop facial paralysis recover completely.

"Antibiotic therapy has greatly reduced the frequency of complications of otitis media," Drs. Hutz, Moore and Hotaling wrote. "However, it is of vital importance to remain aware of the possible development of neurologic complication. . . . In order to reduce morbidity, early deployment of a multidisciplinary approach with prompt imaging and laboratory studies is imperative to guide appropriate management."

Dr. Hutz is a resident, Dr. Moore is an assistant professor and Dr. Hotaling is a professor emeritus in Loyola Medicine's department of otolaryngology. Their paper is titled, "Neurological Complications of Acute and Chronic Otitis Media."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Ear Blockage

Ear Blockage

Ear blockage or clogged ear causes include earwax, infection or inflammation. Treatments include de-congesting the Eustachian tubes and using ear drops.

Zika Virus in Tears: Possible Clinical Implications

Zika Virus in Tears: Possible Clinical Implications

Researchers have found evidence of Zika virus in the eyes of mice, which may have several significant implications in humans.

Surgeons Carve Ears From A Paediatric Rib Cartilage Like Material Using 3D-Printed Moulds

Surgeons Carve Ears From A Paediatric Rib Cartilage Like Material Using 3D-Printed Moulds

The innovation could open the door for aspiring surgeons to become proficient in the sought-after but challenging procedure called auricular reconstruction.

Eye Fluid of Glaucoma Patients Points to Genes Associated With Glaucoma

Eye Fluid of Glaucoma Patients Points to Genes Associated With Glaucoma

New directions found in understanding and fighting of glaucoma. Two distinctive handfuls of short molecules that regulate gene expression have been found in the eye fluid of patients with two distinct types of vision degenerating glaucoma.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults

Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults

Hearing aid fitting is done by a qualified audiologist after measuring various parameters and extent of hearing loss. It is a process unique to every individual with hearing loss, and also involves counseling about getting adjusted to the hearing aid.

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Otosclerosis

Otosclerosis

Otosclerosis is an abnormal remodeling of bone near the middle ear that can cause hearing impairment. Otosclerosis usually affects the stapes bone, which rests its footplate exactly on the oval shaped membrane that covers the inner ear.

More News on:

Acoustic Neuroma Hearing Aids Hearing Loss Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults Otosclerosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...