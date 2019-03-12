E-cigarettes to be Banned in India as Parliament Passes Bill

The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha for replacing the ordinance promulgated last September.Replying to members on the Bill, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged them to pass the legislation unanimously in the larger interest of the children."There is evidence now that e-cigarettes are very harmful. They can become a bigger menace than tobacco one day. So, the intention of the government has been to nip the problem in the bud itself," the minister said.While most members in the House supported the ban on e-cigarettes, some of the MPs wanted to know why conventional cigarettes aren't banned as they are equally or even more harmful.Many opposition members also expressed reservation over bringing the ordinance and introducing the Bill without sending the same to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.On why all tobacco products are not being banned, Harsh Vardhan said that he would be the happiest person if that happens."You see, in a country as vast as India, once a particular product has a very big consumer base and social acceptance, it is, in fact, very, very difficult to ban it," the minister said.On the reasons for bringing the ordinance, the minister said that apart from other things, some of the big tobacco companies changed their names and started making plans to enter India."They had made full preparations. There was an announced entry of a company called Juul, one of the leading global manufacturers of e-cigarettes, in December 2019. It was probably one of the most imminent concerns that worried all of us," he said.Participating in the discussions, Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen argued for banning all tobacco products as all of them were harmful to human health."Of course, by this Bill, we are preventing a person from committing suicide by jumping from the fifth floor, but we are also keeping the more affordable and accessible 10th floor wide open to jump from," Sen said to highlight the serious health concerns posed by conventional cigarettes.The Rajya Sabha MP, also the national president of the Indian Medical Association, noted that a normal cigarette constitutes 700 chemicals out of which 250 are very much harmful. Further, out of these 250 chemicals, 60 cause cancer, while all of them are carcinogenic."Smoking increases coronary heart disease by 2 to 4 times. It increases stroke by 2 to 4 times. It increases lung cancer by 25 times, and it increases the probability of COPDA (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) by 13 times," the Trinamool leader said.Congress MP B.K. Hariprasad said that he did not support e-cigarettes but opposed the way the Bill had been brought. He also suspected the intention of the government behind bringing the ordinance and, subsequently, the Bill hurriedly."People are smelling a rat in the way this Bill has been brought hastily," Hariprasad said while making a case for banning all tobacco products as all of them were equally harmful.He said the government should not succumb to tobacco lobbyists.Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam also raised questions around the manner in which the bill had been introduced as no survey or study was carried out before bringing the legislation.Replying to members on the Bill, Harsh Vardhan said that all the life he had fought against tobacco lobbyists and therefore, members should not have any suspicion on his intention.Congress MP Rajeev Gowda said that the ban has to be a last resort rather than the first resort, which is what has been the practice in this particular context."A ban or prohibition, as we have seen everywhere, results in underground activities. It results in the criminalization of society. It results in the creation of a mafia that deals with the underground activity," Gowda said while participating in the discussions on the bill.E-cigarettes are electronic devices that can enable the delivery of all intoxicating substances. Predominantly, they are used for nicotine delivery, which is one of the most addictive elements known. This also includes all forms of electronic nicotine as well as non-nicotine delivery devices such as e-hookahs and heat-not-burn products.Moving the Bill, Harsh Vardhan clarified that e-cigarettes are not tobacco products."Any comparison of their adverse health impacts with tobacco is misplaced. There is also no conclusive evidence to suggest that e-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional cigarettes. On the other hand, there is definitely emerging evidence all over the world that e-cigarettes have significantly harmful effects on health," the minister said.Highlighting the harmful effects of nicotine delivered by e-cigarettes, the minister said that nicotine sulfate was once approved to be used as a pesticide by the agriculture department."Recently, even that approval has been withdrawn considering its toxicity. Therefore, it is a chemical that is not even fit to be used as a pesticide. That is the latest about nicotine."It is the most addictive substance currently known in the world and is even more addictive than heroin. There is currently no known treatment for nicotine-addiction anywhere in the world," Harsh Vardhan said.Source: IANS