E-Cigarettes Rated Most Effective Way to Quit Smoking

E-cigarettes are the most effective tool for smoking cessation, outperforming nicotine patches, lozenges, and gum.
E-cigarettes with nicotine may be the most effective tool for quitting smoking. They appear to outperform traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as patches, gum, and lozenges. A new review of global evidence has confirmed these findings.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map
Go to source) The most recent comprehensive analysis of worldwide data shows that smokers have a higher success rate in quitting when nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are used compared to other methods.
This includes traditional nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), non-nicotine vapes, and even behavioral support programs.
The report is a high-level overview of systematic reviews, designed to make complex clinical research easier to understand for the general public. To reach conclusions, researchers analyzed data from 14 different systematic reviews published between 2014 and 2023. The study provides a clear and accessible look at the best available methods for smoking cessation today.
Is Vaping More Effective Than Nicotine Replacement Therapy?Findings from higher-quality reviews consistently showed greater smoking cessation with nicotine-containing e‑cigarettes than other interventions. Lower-quality reviews produced more variable and imprecise estimates.
When restricted to higher-quality evidence, results consistently favored nicotine e‑cigarettes over nicotine replacement therapy, non-nicotine e-cigarettes, and other comparators.
The overview also created an ‘Evidence and Gap Map’ (EGM) to identify gaps in the current evidence that urgently need to be filled. There are currently no high-quality systematic reviews directly comparing nicotine e-cigarettes with cytisine, bupropion, or nicotine pouches.
Evidence is Clear: E-Cigarettes May Help Smokers QuitThe EGM also showed that current evidence of serious adverse events associated with e-cigarettes is inconclusive, and that most of the studies collected data from high-income countries. Future primary research on e-cigarettes for smoking cessation should continue to collect data on serious adverse events and expand its data collection to include low-and middle-income countries.
“In fact, the evidence is clear and consistent across all of the meta-analyses we consulted: e-cigarettes are effective at helping people stop smoking.”
Reference:
- Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.70388)
Source-Eurekalert