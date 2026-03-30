E-Cigarettes Rated Most Effective Way to Quit Smoking

E-cigarettes are the most effective tool for smoking cessation, outperforming nicotine patches, lozenges, and gum.

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Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map



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Is Vaping More Effective Than Nicotine Replacement Therapy?

Evidence is Clear: E-Cigarettes May Help Smokers Quit

Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.70388)

. They appear to outperform traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as. A new review of global evidence has confirmed these findings.(The most recent comprehensive analysis of worldwide data shows that smokers have a higher success rate in quitting when nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are used compared to other methods.This includesThe report is a high-level overview of systematic reviews, designed to make complex clinical research easier to understand for the general public. To reach conclusions, researchers analyzed data from 14 different systematic reviews published between 2014 and 2023.Findings from higher-quality reviews consistently showed greater smoking cessation with nicotine-containing e‑cigarettes than other interventions. Lower-quality reviews produced more variable and imprecise estimates.The overview also created an ‘Evidence and Gap Map’ (EGM) to identify gaps in the current evidence that urgently need to be filled. There are currently no high-quality systematic reviews directly comparing nicotine e-cigarettes withAlso, direct evidence comparing nicotine e-cigarettes with varenicline is extremely limited, with only a single small trial at high risk of bias.The EGM also showed that current evidence of serious adverse events associated with e-cigarettes is inconclusive, and that most of the studies collected data from high-income countries. Future primary research on e-cigarettes for smoking cessation should continue to collect data onLead author Dr. Angela Difeng Wu, Senior Researcher and Lecturer at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, says “We hope this overview and Evidence and Gap Map can lay to rest some claims that evidence is ‘mixed’ regarding the impacts of nicotine e-cigarettes on smoking abstinence.”“In fact,.”Source-Eurekalert