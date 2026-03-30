REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

E-Cigarettes Rated Most Effective Way to Quit Smoking

by Manjubashini on Mar 30 2026 3:46 PM

E-cigarettes are the most effective tool for smoking cessation, outperforming nicotine patches, lozenges, and gum.

E-Cigarettes Rated Most Effective Way to Quit Smoking
E-cigarettes with nicotine may be the most effective tool for quitting smoking. They appear to outperform traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as patches, gum, and lozenges. A new review of global evidence has confirmed these findings.(1 Trusted Source
Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map

Go to source)
The most recent comprehensive analysis of worldwide data shows that smokers have a higher success rate in quitting when nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are used compared to other methods.

Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
This includes traditional nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), non-nicotine vapes, and even behavioral support programs.

The report is a high-level overview of systematic reviews, designed to make complex clinical research easier to understand for the general public. To reach conclusions, researchers analyzed data from 14 different systematic reviews published between 2014 and 2023. The study provides a clear and accessible look at the best available methods for smoking cessation today.

Is Vaping More Effective Than Nicotine Replacement Therapy?

Findings from higher-quality reviews consistently showed greater smoking cessation with nicotine-containing e‑cigarettes than other interventions. Lower-quality reviews produced more variable and imprecise estimates.

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.
When restricted to higher-quality evidence, results consistently favored nicotine e‑cigarettes over nicotine replacement therapy, non-nicotine e-cigarettes, and other comparators.

The overview also created an ‘Evidence and Gap Map’ (EGM) to identify gaps in the current evidence that urgently need to be filled. There are currently no high-quality systematic reviews directly comparing nicotine e-cigarettes with cytisine, bupropion, or nicotine pouches.

Quiz on Smoking
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt’, learn more horrifying facts ...
Also, direct evidence comparing nicotine e-cigarettes with varenicline is extremely limited, with only a single small trial at high risk of bias.

Evidence is Clear: E-Cigarettes May Help Smokers Quit

The EGM also showed that current evidence of serious adverse events associated with e-cigarettes is inconclusive, and that most of the studies collected data from high-income countries. Future primary research on e-cigarettes for smoking cessation should continue to collect data on serious adverse events and expand its data collection to include low-and middle-income countries.

Lead author Dr. Angela Difeng Wu, Senior Researcher and Lecturer at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, says “We hope this overview and Evidence and Gap Map can lay to rest some claims that evidence is ‘mixed’ regarding the impacts of nicotine e-cigarettes on smoking abstinence.”

“In fact, the evidence is clear and consistent across all of the meta-analyses we consulted: e-cigarettes are effective at helping people stop smoking.”

Reference:
  1. Electronic Cigarettes for Smoking Cessation: An Overview of Systematic Reviews and Evidence and Gap Map - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.70388)


Source-Eurekalert

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Nicotine #ecigarettes may be the top choice for #smokingcessation, beating #patches and #gum. A 10-year global analysis confirms vaping is the most effective way that helps people to quit smoking. #vaping #smokingcessation #wellness #publichealth #respiratoryhealth #nicotine

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

⬆️