medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

E-cigarettes Can Damage DNA and Raise the Risk of Cancer

by Iswarya on  August 20, 2018 at 3:24 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Long-term use of e-cigarettes also known as vaping may alter the DNA in the oral cells of users which may increase the risk of cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented in the American Chemical Society 256th National Meeting.
E-cigarettes Can Damage DNA and Raise the Risk of Cancer
E-cigarettes Can Damage DNA and Raise the Risk of Cancer

"E-cigarettes are a popular trend, but the long-term health effects are unknown," says Romel Dator, Ph.D., who is presenting the work at the meeting. "We want to characterize the chemicals that vapers are exposed to, as well as any DNA damage they may cause."

Introduced to the market in 2004, e-cigarettes are handheld electronic devices that heat a liquid, usually containing nicotine, into an aerosol that the user inhales.

Different flavors of liquids are available, including many that appeal to youth, such as fruit, chocolate and candy. According to a 2016 report by the U.S. Surgeon General, 13.5 percent of middle school students, 37.7 percent of high school students and 35.8 percent of young adults (18 to 24 years of age) have used e-cigarettes, compared with 16.4 percent of older adults (25 years and up).

"It's clear that more carcinogens arise from the combustion of tobacco in regular cigarettes than from the vapor of e-cigarettes," says Silvia Balbo, Ph.D., the project's lead investigator, who is at the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota. "However, we don't really know the impact of inhaling the combination of compounds produced by this device. Just because the threats are different doesn't mean that e-cigarettes are completely safe."

To characterize chemical exposures during vaping, the researchers recruited five e-cigarette users. They collected saliva samples before and after a 15-minute vaping session and analyzed the samples for chemicals that are known to damage DNA.

To evaluate possible long-term effects of vaping, the team assessed DNA damage in the cells of the volunteers' mouths. The researchers used mass-spectrometry-based methods they had developed previously for a different study in which they evaluated oral DNA damage caused by alcohol consumption.

Dator and Balbo identified three DNA-damaging compounds, formaldehyde, acrolein and methylglyoxal, whose levels increased in the saliva after vaping. Compared with people who don't vape, four of the five e-cigarette users showed increased DNA damage related to acrolein exposure.

The type of damage, called a DNA adduct, occurs when toxic chemicals, such as acrolein, react with DNA. If the cell does not repair the damage so that normal DNA replication can take place, cancer could result.

The researchers plan to follow up this preliminary study with a larger one involving more e-cigarette users and controls. They also want to see how the level of DNA adducts differs between e-cigarette users and regular cigarette smokers.

"Comparing e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes is really like comparing apples and oranges. The exposures are completely different," Balbo says. "We still don't know exactly what these e-cigarette devices are doing and what kinds of effects they may have on health, but our findings suggest that a closer look is warranted."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

Regular use of e-cigarettes does not have any negative health impact on smokers.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years epigenetics represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Genetic Testing of Diseases Epigenetics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

CRISPR technology is a simple but potent tool for editing any part of the genome (complete set of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive