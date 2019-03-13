E-cigarettes Banned in Jharkhand

‘E-cigarettes are the new method of nicotine use. ’

The sale and usage of e-cigarettes have been banned in Jharkhand, according to an official notification. "It affects the embryos in pregnant woman. It also causes mental problem. The sale, distribution, advertisement, import and usage of e-cigarettes have been banned with immediate effect," the notification issued by the state's health department said. "E-cigarettes usually contain ingredients like propylene glycol (PG) and glycerol, mixed with concentrated flavors and optionally, a variable percentage of nicotine," it added.Source: IANS