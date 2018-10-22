medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

E-cigarette Vaping Can Delay Wound Healing

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2018 at 11:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

E-cigarette vaping can negatively impact skin wound healing, causing harm similar to that of traditional cigarette smoking, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery.
E-cigarette Vaping Can Delay Wound Healing
E-cigarette Vaping Can Delay Wound Healing

Researchers, led by a team from Boston Medical Center (BMC), found exposure to both e-cigarette vaping and traditional cigarettes in experimental models resulted in increased tissue death, which delays wound healing.

These findings provide important information for providers on how to counsel their patients considering surgery on the negative impacts of both traditional and e-cigarettes on their wound healing progress and safety.

The adverse effects of traditional cigarette smoking on wound healing has been well established in the surgical field. Surgeons recommend that patients quit smoking for several months before surgery, whenever possible. However, alternative options to traditional smoking, such as electronic cigarette "vaping" are gaining popularity, and there has not yet been significant research done about whether it is a safer alternative to traditional smoking, particularly in the perioperative period.

In this study, the researchers exposed experimental models to one of the following: traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, or to no cigarettes. They checked serum cotinine levels, a biomarker for exposure to tobacco smoke, in both positive control and experimental groups to ensure comparable nicotine exposure was achieved in both these groups.

The researchers then created skin flaps, which were grafted back on each of the models from which it was created, and monitored the grafts daily for viability and wound healing. After two weeks, the researchers found that the there was a statistically increased rate of tissue death on grafted flaps in groups exposed to either e-cigarettes or traditional cigarettes.

"Based on our findings, e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes as it relates to timely wound healing," says Jeffrey Spiegel, MD, chief of facial plastic surgery at BMC and the study's corresponding author. "Providers and patients need to understand the risks of both types of smoking so that they can make the best decision to keep the patient as safe as possible before and after surgery."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Smoking and its Effect on Skin

Cigarette smoking is hazardous not only to health but also for skin and beauty. It causes premature aging and can aggravate some dermatological disorders.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding diathesis is a severe condition characterized by an increased tendency of the body to bleed.

Keloids

Keloids

Keloids are fibrous scars that extend beyond an original wound and are elevated from the skin surface.

More News on:

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Keloids Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive