medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

E-cigarette Users Have High Risk of Stroke, Heart Attack, Diseased Arteries

by Iswarya on  February 2, 2019 at 2:46 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who vape might raise their odds of suffering a heart attack, stroke, or coronary heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019.
E-cigarette Users Have High Risk of Stroke, Heart Attack, Diseased Arteries
E-cigarette Users Have High Risk of Stroke, Heart Attack, Diseased Arteries

In 2016, 3.2 percent of U.S. adults and 11.3 percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the preceding 30 days. Its use among young people increased by 900 percent between 2011 and 2015.

In the largest study to date examining e-cigarettes and stroke, researchers tapped a database of 400,000 respondents. That database, the 2016 behavioral risk factor surveillance system (BRFSS) survey, collected data from residents in all 50 states about their health-related risk behaviors, chronic health conditions and use of preventive services.

"Compared with non-users, e-cigarette users were younger, had a lower body mass index and a lower rate of diabetes," said Paul M. Ndunda, M.D., the study's author and an assistant professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Kansas in Wichita.

Some 66,795 respondents reported ever regularly using e-cigarettes. The control group was the 343,856 respondents who reported having never used e-cigarettes. Odds ratios were calculated using logistic regression analysis. Researchers found compared with non-users, e-cigarette users had:

  • 71 percent higher risk of stroke;
  • 59 percent higher risk of heart attack or angina;
  • 40 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease; and
  • Double the rate of cigarette smoking.

They also found 4.2 percent of e-cigarette users reported having suffered a stroke. However, the study data did not show deaths attributable to e-cigarette use.

The American Heart Association cautions against the use of e-cigarettes, stating that e-cigarettes containing nicotine are tobacco products that should be subject to all laws that apply to these products. The Association also calls for strong new regulations to prevent access, sales and marketing of e-cigarettes to youth and for more research into the product's health impact.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

E-cigarette Vaping Can Delay Wound Healing

Exposure to e-cigarette vaping is equally harmful as traditional cigarettes and can delay wound healing.

Cancer-causing Chemicals Stay in Lungs during Vaping Sessions: Study

Cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde remain in the respiratory tract during e-cigarette use, finds a new study.

Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

Regular use of e-cigarettes does not have any negative health impact on smokers.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Atherosclerosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive