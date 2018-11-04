medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

E-cigarette Flavors Increase Production of Cancer-causing Chemicals

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2018 at 2:14 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Flavor affects free radicals produced by e-cigarettes, say researchers.
E-cigarette Flavors Increase Production of Cancer-causing Chemicals
E-cigarette Flavors Increase Production of Cancer-causing Chemicals

John Richie, professor of public health sciences and pharmacology, Penn State College of Medicine, said the results are an important step in learning more about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes. "When these products first came on the market, many people were saying they were harmless and that it was just water vapor," Richie said. "We know that's not true, but we also don't have the numbers on how dangerous e-cigarettes are. But now we know that e-cigarettes do produce free radicals, and the amount is affected by the flavorants added."

Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause damage to healthy cells, and have been linked to conditions like inflammation, heart disease and cancer. Consumers inhale these free radicals when they smoke a combustible cigarette. While e-cigarettes do not give off smoke, they do contain many different chemicals to flavor the e-liquids, which are absent from traditional, or "combustible," cigarettes. The researchers said that while the flavorings are approved for consumption, they aren't evaluated for safety when heated.

"E-cigarettes have a coil for heating the liquid that gets quite hot and may aid the production of free radicals," Richie said. "It's important to look at the effect of flavors on these free radical levels because e-cigarettes come in hundreds of flavors, many of which are marketed toward kids, like bubblegum." The researchers measured the free radicals produced by 50 flavors of a popular brand of e-cigarette and compared them to flavorless e-liquid. They found that about 43 percent of the flavors were associated with significantly higher levels of free radical production, while a few were associated with lower levels.

Next, the researchers broke down the flavors into their individual chemicals to see which ones were associated with higher levels of free radicals. Zachary Bitzer, post-doctoral scholar, said isolating the chemicals was important because flavors are not consistent across brands. "Two different manufacturers may sell an 'orange' flavored e-liquid, but they could each contain vastly different flavorants to get that orange flavor," Bitzer said. "Just like Coke and Pepsi are both colas but have different ingredients, different flavors of e-cigarettes may contain different flavorants, resulting in different levels of free radicals."

The researchers found six flavorants that significantly increased the production of free radicals. These flavorants included linalool, dipentene and citral, which are often used to give products citrus or floral notes. Additionally, the flavorant ethyl vanillin -- often used for vanilla notes -- decreased the production of free radicals by 42 percent. Richie said the results -- recently published in Free Radical Biology and Medicine -- could help consumers make better decisions about the products they buy, as well as help policy makers create regulations around e-cigarettes in the future.

"We found that many of these flavorings increase free radicals, but a few decreased them, as well, which raises the possibility that maybe there are things you can add to these liquids that could reduce radical production and might make them safer," Richie said. "E-cigarettes are regulated by the Center for Tobacco Products in the FDA, and I think these results can be useful to help set guidelines in terms of regulating these products."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

E-cigarettes Not Recommended for Smokers Who wish to Quit the Habit

E-cigarettes Not Recommended for Smokers Who wish to Quit the Habit

The anti-tobacco advocacy group, ASH Ireland has advised quitters to instead use nicotine patches or gums instead of e-cigarettes.

Genetic Mutations Not Induced By E-Cigarettes

Genetic Mutations Not Induced By E-Cigarettes

E-cigarette vapor does not induce DNA mutations commonly observed with tobacco smoke exposures in lab-based tests.

How to Quit Smoking

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...