medindia

E-Cigarette Ban: A Courageous and Timely Legislation for Nation's Future

by Iswarya on  December 18, 2019 at 3:04 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian government recently took a momentous decision for the health and well-being of its people, particularly its youth, when it issued a ban on the product import and sale of electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes.
E-Cigarette Ban: A Courageous and Timely Legislation for Nation's Future
E-Cigarette Ban: A Courageous and Timely Legislation for Nation's Future

Today, more than 40 nations worldwide have such a ban in place for various forms and kinds of E-cigarettes/Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS).

Show Full Article


These dangerously invidious and addictive products, also called vaping devices, are blatant gateway goods which lure people, especially the youth, to their use and to eventually, their severe heath and even death.

In the US, to date, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 2,290 cases and 47 deaths from the illness associated with the use of e-cigarettes. The e-cigarette epidemic in the US and Europe is resulting in a huge generation of nicotine-addicted people who are being endangered by encouragement to switch from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes.

There were seven million vapers in 2011 and almost 41 million in 2018, with Euromonitor estimating this figure to touch 55 million by 2021.

Claims made by the manufacturers of E-cigarettes that they are "reduced harm alternatives" are not proven by any independent scientific studies.

In fact, Eurasia Review and others have reported that a food additive and potential carcinogen, pulegone, a flavoring agent, has a high presence in electronic cigarette liquids and smokeless tobacco products.

Recently, in a breakthrough discovery, vitamin E acetate, a severe potential toxin found in cannabis, was identified in the lung fluids of many people sickened in the outbreak of serious vaping-related lung injuries.

The Indian Government must be congratulated and supported widely for coming up with a draft ordinance within 100 days of PM Modi assuming his office and seeking to ban all electronic cigarettes. It is indeed laudable and reassuring that the Government is genuinely concerned about the health of the youth of the country.

This ban is a landmark intervention with long-term positive effect in reducing the burden of respiratory disease in this country. For too long, a false narrative has been spread that somehow e-cigarettes were 'safer' alternatives and would wean people away from cigarettes and tobacco.

This is completely wrong and baseless.

On the contrary, by falsely spreading the idea that E-cigarettes / ENDS are safe or reduced harm alternatives, a situation is being created in the minds of gullible youth across the world to swing them from being non-smokers to smokers.

With this step of a nation-wide ban, a significant victory has been stuck for the proponents of good health and healthier, better living in the country.

It is estimated that there are more than 400 different brand names available. E-liquids are now available in more than 7,000 unique flavors, including kid-friendly flavors like cherry, bubblegum, and chocolate. E- Vapor has been shown to contain lead, cadmium, nickel, formaldehyde, and hydrocarbons, among other chemicals.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Flavorings Used in E-Cigarettes Can Up Your Risk for Heart Disease

Flavoring liquids such as cinnamon and menthol used in electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes are not safe and may increase the risk of heart disease when inhaled.

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

E-cigarette Flavorings Damage Your Heart and Blood Vessels

E-cigarette flavorings can damage blood vessels and can lead to the risk of developing heart disease. Also, these flavored tobacco products are a major driving force among youth to start experimenting.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Leukocytosis

Spicy Treat: Eating Chili Peppers 4 Times a Week can Reduce Death from Heart Disease, Stroke

Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive