Adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or eczema could benefit from Dupilumab, according to results of a phase IIa open-label trial and a subsequent phase III open-label extension trial.

Dupilumab Benefits Adolescents With Moderate-to-severe Eczema

‘Dupilumab could treat adolescents with atopic dermatitis which negatively affects their quality of life. It provides substantial, prolonged clinical benefit with an acceptable safety profile. ’

Read More..

Show Full Article





"Adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis have a high disease burden that negatively affects quality of life, and patients are in need of therapies that can be used long-term," said senior author Ashish Bansal, MD, of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in Tarrytown, New York.



"Results from these trials show that dupilumab provides substantial and sustained clinical benefit to these patients with an acceptable safety profile."



Source: Eurekalert Dupilumab works by stopping the action of certain substances in the body that cause the symptoms of eczema. Specifically, it is a monoclonal antibody against interleukin-4 receptor alpha."Adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis have a high disease burden that negatively affects quality of life, and patients are in need of therapies that can be used long-term," said senior author Ashish Bansal, MD, of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in Tarrytown, New York."Results from these trials show that dupilumab provides substantial and sustained clinical benefit to these patients with an acceptable safety profile."Source: Eurekalert

The results from these latest studies, which are reported in the, demonstrate the long-term safety and efficacy of the medication for up to 52 weeks of treatment.