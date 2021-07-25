by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2021 at 1:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dry Eyes, Digital Screen Strain Cases on the Rise
During the pandemic time, the cases of dry eyes and digital eye strain have gone up, said a top official of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The cases of digital eye strain and dry eyes seen a significant rise as a result of excessive exposure to light-emitting digital screens as people adapted to work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios, said Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman.

According to him, the cases of matured cataracts surged from 10 per cent of the total cataract cases in the last quarter of 2019 to over 50 per cent during the same period in 2020.


Citing an internal study conducted in 2020, he said that the delay in seeking medical interventions during the first wave of the pandemic -- due to lockdown restrictions or fear of infection risks, had severely deteriorated the eye conditions of many patients.

Hence, without ignoring any eye issue, patients should seek medical intervention at the earliest.

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, one of India's largest networks of eyecare centers, has launched Dr. Agarwal's Eye Connect, a free online consultation platform, making its specialists available for advice on eye conditions, second opinion, and follow-ups for patients across the country. The free consultation will be available till August 15, 2021.

For those who are reluctant to go to a hospital for eye checkup, Dr.Agarwal's Eye Hospital has launched free online consultation service.

The Covid-19 infection may lead to the onset of eye conditions such as conjunctivitis, uveitis, artery and vein occlusions, and optic neuritis, Agarwal said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Computer Vision Syndrome
Computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain refers to eye problems in people who sit in front of computers for long hours. Regular eye check up and proper viewing can prevent computer vision syndrome.
READ MORE
Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation
Dry eye may be due to a decrease in tear production, alteration of the tear consistency, or faster evaporation of the tears.
READ MORE
Link Between Alzheimer’s and Cataract Surgery
People with Alzheimer's disease (AD) are less likely to have cataract surgery than people without Alzheimer's disease.
READ MORE
Cataract Surgery - Animation
An Illustration of the Cataract surgery that is performed to restore the sight for the patients suffering from cataract, which is a loss of transparency in the eye's lens.
READ MORE
Torticollis
Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Torticollis