Drumming Improves Quality of Life for Autistic People

Could Drumming Help Beat Autism?

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition characterized by poor social skills and interactions and restricted and repetitive interests and activities.As part of the study, a group of participants with no drumming experience was given two 45-minute lessons each week across a two-month period.Each volunteer, aged between 16 and 20 years old, undertook a drumming assessment and MRI scan before and after the intervention, while the researchers asked their guardians about recent behavioral difficulties.Results showed that participants who improved their drumming skills showed fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention, and repetitive behaviors and demonstrated better control of their emotions. MRI scans also revealed changes to their brain function, which, according to the study, were linked to overall behavior.Prof Steve Draper, Academic Dean at Hartpury University and report co-author, said the paper represents a landmark moment as the scientific team begins, through advanced imaging, to understand why drumming is such a profound stimulus.He added: "Over a number of years, we have been made aware of cases of drumming benefitting individuals with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, and have subsequently worked with a number of individuals, schools and projects where we have seen first-hand the effects."Researchers leading the study, which was published in renowned PNAS neuroscience journal, thefound that, following drum training, adolescents had improved synchronicity between brain regions responsible for inhibitory control, which prevents impulsivity.According to Reader in Exercise Psychology and co-author Dr. Ruth Lowry from the University of Essex, this highlights the prefrontal cortex's central role in regulating motor impulsivity.She added: "The paper provides us with the first evidence of neurological adaptations from learning to play the drums, specifically for adolescents with an ASD diagnosis. This study endorses the changes we have measured and the observations of teachers and parents towards improvements to social skills, inhibitory control and attention."The project, which the Waterloo Foundation charity funded, is the latest study by the Clem Burke Drumming Project that has, for the last decade, investigated how drumming can impact brain development.Renowned imaging scientist Prof Steven Williams from King's College London, an associate of the Clem Burke project, added: "Drumming not only improves the ability to delay the onset of motor responses in autistic adolescents but also reduces hyperactivity and attentional difficulties. Complementary functional imaging allowed us to visualize changes in brain circuits responsible for self-regulation and motor impulsivity."Lead author Marie-Stephanie Cahart, a doctoral candidate from King's College London, said: "This study not only revealed an improvement in behavioral outcomes in autistic adolescents following drum training but also sheds light on associated changes in brain function. The increased synchronized activity was observed between brain regions that support mental wellbeing and help navigate social relationships."Source: Eurekalert