Drugs to Control Hypertension may Up The Risk of Psoriasis

Antihypertensive mediation usage is associated with the development of psoriasis, as per the new analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology . The analysis included data from 13 studies, which indicated that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors, beta- blockers, calcium-channel blockers, and thiazide diuretics may increase the risk of psoriasis.

"Our findings indicate that patients who take antihypertensive drugs should be carefully monitored for psoriasis," said senior author Hye Sun Gwak, PharmD, PhD, of Ewha Womans University, in Seoul.







The authors of the analysis propose different mechanisms by which blood pressure medications may affect an individual's risk of developing skin conditions.